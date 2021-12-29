Oxxo has managed to win over a consumer thanks to its great Human Resources move that it announced a few days ago.

Days ago, the brand made an important decision regarding talent management, announcing that it would start hiring Haitian staff.

Through Twitter, a user reported that, in a couple of Oxxo stores near her home, there were already Haitians working there.

It was through Twitter that the company revealed that, as part of an inclusion strategy, it would welcome Haitians on the move.

On the one hand, it is a determination that, ultimately, was to cause controversy, and it did. That Tweet, published on December 22, received all kinds of comments, between positive and negative, but where some Internet users severely criticized Oxxo’s movement.

However, beyond these complaints, probably the most redeemable thing was the fact that Oxxo made such a decision, especially in a context in which migration is, for many people, the only way to survive. Wow, Mexicans, for several years, have migrated to the United States in search of better opportunities.

Focusing on that perspective, what Oxxo did was give a great lesson in terms of inclusion, but also in terms of talent management, taking advantage of such a difficult time to do, in its own way, activism through a great strategy From Human Resources.

All this comes as a preamble to what, on Twitter, a user reported in a couple of Oxxo stores and that, without a doubt, has made her score a success with the consumer.

As expressed by @DanielaMCastellWhen visiting two Oxxo stores near his home, he found that there were already Haitians working, stating that “I can only say: thank you, Oxxo, for giving migrants a new opportunity.”

At 2 @OXXO_Stores There are Haitians working near my house and I can only say: thank you oxxo for giving migrants a new opportunity. ?? – Daniela Castell (@DanielaMCastell) December 28, 2021

Historically, Mexico has been a country in which migration is a very close subject; year after year, a significant number of Mexicans try to reach the United States with the purpose of starting a new life.

The reality is that, for those who decide to cross the border, it represents a decision that goes beyond what is “important”, but is vital and, on many occasions, difficult, cruel and even ruthless.

Finding work in a totally different country and, furthermore, as illegal, for the Mexican he goes to the United States, is, without a doubt, a kind of eternal struggle.

So, when an equally complex context occurs in Mexico in which Haitian migrants – or from any other country – are looking for an opportunity, brands need to be aware of the challenges involved in doing activism.

The Oxxo thing is an extremely complicated decision, but it is necessary if we focus on the issue of inclusion and the fact that anyone requires an opportunity to start over.

