Historians, anthropologists, sociologists, art specialists and conservators-restorers agreed on the need to achieve more equitable relationships between mestizo or indigenous designers and producers.

The coordinator of the Seminar of Studies on Clothing and Fashion in Mexico, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Juliet Perez Monroy, commented in an interview that in the activities of this instance one of the topics that generates the most discussion among specialists is the appropriation of textiles or designs from communities of native peoples and also mestizos, which are used and launched by some Mexican brands and foreign.

Anthropologists Roberto González and Brenda Mondragón, also permanent members of the Seminar, considered that in the relations between textile-producing communities and companies that design or sell fashions, marked inequality is observed.

An example of this are the artisans from Hueyapan, Puebla, who until 2019 were paid fifteen pesos per hour of work, which included the costs of raw materials and, sometimes, per diem.

In Tenango de Doria, Hidalgo, embroiderers can sell a table runner for eight hundred pesos, but those who resell it set prices from five thousand to six thousand pesos. As these cases there are many more and with different variables, they limit.

As much as some fashion houses or designers try to pay a “fair” amount, the reality until today is that of an unequal relationship with another disadvantage: the lack of a clear regulation of copyright with the specificities that this field requires, they warned the specialists.

Pérez Monroy added that there are creators who work with them and pay them, “although colleagues consider that the payment is disproportionate in relation to what they earn and what they pay to indigenous and mestizos for their designs; However, sometimes for the latter it represents a help, although there are also annoying reactions, because they cannot aspire to the profits that Mexican or foreign designers obtain.”.

He recalled that it is a multidisciplinary seminar founded in 2013, the purpose of which is to study clothing, fashions and textiles, based on different theoretical-methodological approaches in relation to the body, culture, daily life and the economy, among others.

Another topic of interest to analyze is reusing clothing. Once it has been acquired and completed its first cycle, it can be sold again (as some young women do through an application) or given as a donation, in this way it continues to circulate. On the other hand, there is the fast fashion; that is, the large volumes produced by the industry with waste materials based on trends and an invented need for innovation.

The manufacture of clothing and accessories is one of the main polluting activities in the world, hence the convenience of recycling or reusing clothing, and that today there is talk of responsible consumption, the art historian.

Later, the also specialist from the Aesthetic Research Institute (IIE) commented that from the gender perspective, symbolism and social values ​​in men’s and women’s clothing is not the same. There are those who maintain that it is to show an identity and identify with something, it can be gender or nationalism, but there are also positions that emphasize the aesthetic part: the human being dresses to display something before others.

Fashion as we know it today is considered to have its origin in the mid-15th century, at the beginning of the period known as the European Renaissance. Although since prehistoric times people covered themselves with animal skins to protect themselves from the cold, as a system with certain production, consumption, social, power and cultural functions it has less time with human beings, Pérez Monroy considered.

He said that there are discussions around the validity of the term for all times and places. While for some it is only granted in modernity and to this day, for others it can be explained universally.

In the Seminar, he continued, we came to the conclusion that it has occurred in different times and geographical spaces, although not as a system, that is, it involves more than how to dress or how long to do it in a certain way, for example the use of the miniskirt, one of the most enduring icons of the 1960s.

This garment, which was part of the emerging youth culture of the time, involves the production of textile fibers, fabrics, their preparation, circulation, advertising, tastes, values ​​and the collective imagination, in addition to covering different aspects of life Social.

Pérez Monroy stressed that even when there are cyclical customs, their values ​​and aspirations will never be the same as happened with the miniskirt, an expression of that culture of young people and the beginning of the sexual liberation movement that brought the invention of the contraceptive pill, for example . Then it stopped being used and became a novelty again in the 1980s, but it no longer had the same meaning and the same fabrics were not used in its manufacture; “it did not matter whether it was worn two or six inches above the knee”.

DZ