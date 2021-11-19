There was no happy ending to a movie story: ConstitutionDAO did not achieve the goal of purchasing the last original copy of the United States Constitution in private hands. In a chaotic auction, the decentralized autonomous organization could not keep the long-awaited document, which it sold for more than $ 43 million ($ 43,173,000, to be more specific).

But despite the fact that the group did not meet its goal, the end result of this story is fascinating. First, because it taught many what a DAO is, how it is formed, and what it is capable of achieving; and second, because ConstitutionDAO managed to raise tens of millions of dollars in a very small handful of days, thanks to the input of thousands of enthusiasts from around the world.

In addition, the organization’s initiative caused a large number of people to enter the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time – Ethereum, in particular – and learn about the potential of the web3.

ConstitutionDAO achieves historic crowdfunding

As we told you a couple of days ago, ConstitutionDAO was incorporated on Thursday of last week. The initiative was born with the news that the last original copy of the United States Constitution that remained in private hands would be auctioned. The DAO set out to acquire it, but to do so it would require the support of many people.

With the help of Discord and Twitter, the group achieved immediate international exposure; and what at first seemed crazy was no longer. The initial economic goal was about 25 million dollars, but the final collection was 11,600 ETH; that is to say, the equivalent of $ 48.2 million. The craziest thing about this story is that as of Tuesday morning they had received about $ 5 million. This means that they received more than 40 million in the 48 hours before the auction.

In this way, ConstitutionDAO achieved the largest crowdfunding initiative ever carried out for the purchase of a physical object, whether it be cryptocurrencies or fiat money.

A chaotic auction

The expectation for the auction was such that thousands of people were attentive to the streaming, and any advertisement that appeared on social networks. Many assumed that ConstitutionDAO would buy the document without encountering much resistance from other stakeholders. However, the story was different.

The price to pay for the Constitution of the United States quickly rose to 30 million dollars. And then there was a permanent “round trip” between two representatives of potential buyers; until the value closed above 43 million dollars.

The confusion arose because no one knew who, if any, of those participating in the auction represented ConstitutionDAO. This led to many tweets that wrongly claimed that the DAO had bought the document, when it was not.

Shortly after the clarification came with a statement that the organization published both on Discord and on Twitter, indicating that they had not achieved the goal.

Why didn’t ConstitutionDAO win the auction and what will happen to the money raised?

As we mentioned earlier, the group raised the equivalent of more than $ 48 million worth of Ethereum. So if the US Constitution auction closed at $ 43 million, why didn’t ConstitutionDAO keep the document? The answer is very simple: because the money was not enough to meet the extra expenses, in addition to the value of the object.

According public Sotheby’s on its Twitter account, the organization made a direct offer that it wasn’t enough to tip the balance in his favor. Subsequently, the DAO explained on Discord that if they made a higher bid, they could possibly run out of money to pay for insurance, transportation and storage of the document.

The Constitution was directly underbid by @ConstitutionDAO, a group of 17,000+ people from around the world who banded together through social media within the last week to raise money to acquire the document, marking the largest crowdfunding initiative ever put together. ( , ) – Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) November 19, 2021

While the end result of the negotiation may be a disappointment to many, the impact of ConstitutionDAO is truly incalculable. That thousands of people from around the world are able to come together in less than a week to raise tens of millions of dollars and make some of the richest individuals in the world uncomfortable, undoubtedly paints a very interesting picture for us for the future.

Regarding the money raised, ConstitutionDAO announced that will return it to each of the taxpayers of the collection. Those who contributed money will receive it again in their wallets, minus the cost of gas, which is the fee that is paid for transactions on the Ethereum network.

The message to the enthusiasts who participated in the project

“We have educated a whole cohort of people from around the world – from museum curators and art directors, to our grandmothers who asked us what ETH is when they read about us in the news – about the possibilities of the web3. On the other hand, many of you have learned what it means to manage an asset like the United States Constitution in museums and collections, or have seen an art auction for the first time. ” they published from ConstitutionDAO.

The historic crowdfunding to buy the U.S. Constitution had more than 17 thousand contributors, with an average donation equivalent to 206 dollars. According to ConstitutionDAO, a “significant percentage” of transactions were made from wallets used for the first time.