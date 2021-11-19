ConstitutionDAO did not win the Sotheby's auction

The online group, ConstitutionDAO, has failed to buy the last privately-owned printed copy of the United States Constitution at a public auction at Sotheby’s on Thursday.

“The ‘Official Edition’ of the United States Constitution” was instead won by an unknown bidder for $ 43.2 million, which means that the DAO failed in its historic attempt to put it “in the hands of the people.”

The news was released on the collective’s official Discord. “Although it was not the result we expected, we have made history tonight”, the message said.

This specific copy is one of the thirteen copies of the Official Edition of the Constitution of the Constitutional Convention. It was first purchased at Sotheby’s by the late real estate developer S. Howard Goldman in 1988 for $ 165,000. His widow, Dorothy Goldman, put it up for sale this year and decided that the proceeds will go to the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation.

Participants in the project began coming together just a week ago as a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, to raise funds for the auction. In the hours leading up to the sale, ConstitutionDAO had raised more than $ 49 million in Ethereum donations collected through Juicebox, a platform for Ethereum-based community projects.

The auction was broadcast live.

In exchange for their donations, the 17,437 funders received governance tokens called PEOPLE. These do not provide fractional ownership, but instead give token holders the ability to vote on proposals regarding structure, governance, and operational direction.

Participants will now be able to get their contribution reimbursed through Juicebox.

