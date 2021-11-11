Within American politics there have been very rare ways of self-promotion. But, probably one of the strangest has been that of the Republican and conservative politician Paul Gosar who presented an animation in which he painted himself as part of the Shingeki no Kyojin Exploration Corps) together with the anti-migrant patrol and Joe Biden , Ocassio-Cortez and the Mexican population as “titans” against whom to fight:

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas of the manga, so it would not be surprising if its protagonists and antagonists were used by politicians who took advantage of its popularity to win a couple of votes. But, how well did his audience receive this message that the Republican himself defined as: “My campaign team is on fire”

Unfortunately for him, It seems that this campaign did not go as the American politician expected. Currently, This tweet is only available through the Internet Archive, since the original message has been erased due to the negative reactions it has had. People pointed to it as a racist and violent message against the Latino migrant population.

Surely Levi Ackerman would not be so in agreement with this type of political proposal or Mikasa Ackerman. Then, as we know the message of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is openly anti racist.

What does Hajime Isayama think about his work?

A couple of months ago, a talk made by Hajime Isayama, the creator of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), was leaked. The full English translation is available on twitter. But do not worry. Here we translate into Spanish some of the most outstanding aspects of this message that the author shares about his work:

Eren, Mikasa, and Armin represent courage, strength, and wisdom in Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). Mikasa is the force. Isayama thought it would be interesting to cast the role of ‘red’ to a woman (as if they were the Power Rangers).

(as if they were the Power Rangers). The plot about Eren, Mikasa and Armin had been planned from the beginning, but when Eren says, ‘No, I don’t want that!’ Hajime Isayama came up with while he was drawing the final panels .

. Isayama loves the Crying and Sentimental Eren from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), so when he was drawing that scene, he thought, ‘Eren is back!’

Regarding the deaths of the characters: Isayama thinks he can always show these deceased characters on panels again through flashbacks. , so you don’t feel like your characters actually die (it depends on the perspective of who’s reading it).

, so you don’t feel like your characters actually die (it depends on the perspective of who’s reading it). After reading Chapter 50 (The Scarf Scene Between Eren and Mikasa), its editor thought that it would be time when its protagonists could kiss. Nevertheless, Isayama was sad to draw that, he was not sure he could continue his dynamic in Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) after a kiss. Looking at it in perspective, Isayama would have liked to be braver, because surely Mikasa wanted to receive that kiss.

Although Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) became a global hit and allows Isayama to have a comfortable life , he always feels like a loser about it. To combat his inferiority complex, he often says to himself: no… I’m a genius!

, he always feels like a loser about it. To combat his inferiority complex, he often says to himself: no… I’m a genius! The story of Eren, Mikasa and Armin was planned from the beginning, many of the details of the plot and some actions of other characters were decided throughout the publication. By drawing new panels, the different conflicts and stories came to life and naturally complemented each other.

What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a small summary of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), the epic work of Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In Spain, Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll and in Funimation with Spanish dubbing.