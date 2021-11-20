Consecutive All-Time Highs for AVAX, ENJ, and EGLD Suggest "Altcoin Season" Is Here

This week there has been a roller coaster behavior in the cryptocurrency market after volatility to shake the price of Bitcoin (BTC) again, taking the digital asset to lows not seen since mid-October.

As has often happened in the past, Bitcoin’s price drop was followed by a shift towards altcoins and Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s Altseason Indicator suggests that current market conditions are similar to those seen in the past when altcoins outperformed Bitcoin.

Altseason indicator. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Below, we take a look at some altcoins that have been making steady gains in recent weeks.

Avalanche DeFi Ecosystem Explodes

Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer one blockchain protocol which has risen in popularity over the course of 2021 as its ecosystems of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) have grown, thanks in part to the low-cost nature of the protocol, attracting users and liquidity from Ethereum.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for AVAX on November 5, ahead of the recent price spike..

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points. They include market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and Twitter activity.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. the AVAX listing. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, The VORTECS ™ Score for AVAX began to rebound on November 5 and reached a high of 83, just as the price of AVAX began to increase 54.76% in the following two weeks.

AVAX’s price rally comes as the DeFi ecosystem at Avalanche saw its total value locked in the re rise to new highs.d and this week Binance US announced plans to list the token.

Enjin points to a Polkadot parachain slot

Enjin (ENJ) is a protocol that operates on the Ethereum (ETH) network and focuses on the creation of blockchain-based gaming products and non-fungible tokens.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since hitting a low of $ 1.19 on Sept. 29, ENJ’s price has soared 213.5% to hit a daily high of $ 3.74. on November 19, while its 24-hour trading volume shot up 92% to $ 1.57 billion.

4-hour chart for the ENJ / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The increase in ENJ strength in November is due to The Enjin ecosystem aims to secure a spot as Polkadot’s parachain through the crowdloan auction for its Efinity cross-chain metaverse project.

Elrond Announces $ 1.29 billion Liquidity Incentive Program

Elrond is a blockchain protocol that aims to become the technological ecosystem of the “new Internet” And it uses sharding technology so that its network can process 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) with an average transaction cost of $ 0.001.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro VORTECS ™ data began to detect a bullish outlook for EGLD on November 12, ahead of the recent price spike..

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. EGLD price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, The VORTECS ™ Score for EGLD began to rebound on November 12 and reached a high of 76, nails 108 hours before EGLD price started increasing 30.27% for the next three days.

EGLD’s boost comes as decentralized protocol exchange (DEX) Maiar officially launched alongside a liquidity incentive program $ 1.29 billion designed to help attract users and liquidity to its DeFi ecosystem.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $ 2.59 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.2%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

