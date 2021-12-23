With the holiday periods, we all have the spirit of adventure and we look for the minimum opportunity to go out to discover and conquer new horizons, for this, we have the best allies in terms of style for this season, such as hiking boots, those who have dominated the street fashion scene and are now also the protagonists of incredible offers as in these Columbia models.

As one of the most important outdoor fashion brands for mountain sports, Columbia’s specialty footwear becomes the ideal complement to many of our winter looks, and it is only enough to combine them with jeans or cargo pants to achieve an all-weather, utilitarian reference look.

Woodburn II hiking boot





A design with a leather outer body with synthetic internal lining make this Columbia waterproof boot one of the favorites to tread on any terrain in winter, and its rubber sole makes them very comfortable and lace closure guarantee a great fit.

You find them reduced from 120 to 64.90 euros.

Columbia Woodburn II Chukka Waterproof Omni-Heat, Hiking Boots, for Men, Black (Black, Goldenrod), 40 EU

Redmond III hiking shoe





Perfect for mastering all types of relief, these waterproof shoes offer us great breathability, so they are not only suitable for cold climates. Its resistant sole and responsive cushioning are ideal for long walks on the sidewalk or in the field.

You find them reduced from 100 to 57.49 euros.

Columbia Redmond III Waterproof, Men’s Walking Shoes, Ti Steel Gray Black, 40 EU

Fairbanks Omni-Heat Boot





A versatile option that not only protects you from the cold, but also from the water. Its mid-cut design protects your ankle and heel thanks to its nylon mesh that will keep your feet away from moisture.

You find them reduced from 130 to 95.39 euros.

Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat, Men’s Snow Boots, Elk Rusty, 40.5 EU

Woodburn II sneaker





Designed for high impact sports activities, these Woodburn II shoes are so comfortable both to do a complete exercise routine and to go out for a walk to the nearest mountain, in addition, their design makes them go unnoticed and become the infallible of many of your looks.

You find them reduced from 110 to 60.71 euros.

Columbia Woodburn Ii Sneakers for Men, Black (Black, Caramel), 40 EU

Images | Columbia

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.