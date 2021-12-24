The Professional Video Game League will once again take the reins of the largest FIFA 2022 competition in South America, CONMEBOL eLibertadores. Know the details in this note!

After the success of the first season of CONMEBOL eLibertadores where the Argentine Matias Bonnano was crowned champion, Electronics Arts, together with the League of Professional Videogames, LVP, launch the second season. And it is that the largest tournament of FIFA 2022 already has its registrations open from December 13 to January 14.

LVP CEO Jordi Solere commented: “LVP is proud to be part of CONMEBOL Libertadores for the second consecutive year. We want to help build a benchmark competition in the FIFA ecosystem in South America and we are going to put our production values ​​at its service so that the public can enjoy the best show ”.

All FIFA 22 players, exclusively those with the PlayStation 5 version, will be able to join any of the two CONMEBOL eLibertadores qualifying tournaments that will be played online on January 15 and 16 and on January 29 and 30 of the same month. Participation in the tournament includes players belonging to the following 10 South American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The finalists of the tournament will face in a double elimination format until only one is consecrated champion of the second edition of the tournament. The winner will not only have the possibility of entering the EA Sports FIFA 2022 Global Series Playoffs, but will also be crowned with the title of Champion of the second edition of CONMEBOL eLibertadores and a prize of $ 100,000 to be shared among the finalists, while the champion will win $ 35,000.

