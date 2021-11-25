The Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana, two of the most prestigious tournaments organized by Conmebol (Photo: Reuters)

Conmebol announced in the last hours a key modification in all the competitions it organizes: will eliminate the so-called “away goal” and all the many will have the same value from now on. This measure will have a full impact on the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana, two of the most prestigious tournaments that are under the orbit of this institution.

“Conmebol eliminates the “away goal”. Onwards all the goals of the Conmebol tournaments will have the same value, The number of visitors converted will no longer be considered as a tie-breaking factor. With this, they aim at greater sports justice ”, they reported through their social networks in a message also issued by President Alejandro Domínguez.

The highest body of South American football had changed the form of dispute of the finals of both the Copa Libertadores and the South American from 2019. The 2018 version, which had a defining duel between River Plate and Boca Juniors, was the last to be carried out with round-trip matches.

In this way, the defining clashes of the Libertadores, for example, took place in a single venue: Flamengo-River in 2019 was played in Lima (Peru), Palmeiras-Santos in 2020 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and on Saturday they will face each other. Palmeiras-Flamengo in Montevideo to settle the current title.

It should be noted that last weekend Athletico Paranaense beat Red Bul Bragantino and took over the South American Cup that was carried out in the Centennial Stadium of Montevideo.

“Conmebol decided this year to play the finals of the Sudamericana and Libertadores in the same city. In order to prioritize and make visible the South American women’s football we resolved that the final of the Libertadores Femenina be played also in this city. It is not only a historical repair with women’s football, but also a coherent action with our objective of consolidating South America as a world power in this modality, just as we are in the men’s branch ”, they commented from the entity to detail that this upcoming duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be broadcast in “around 200 countries”.

