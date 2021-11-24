With 111 votes in favor, none against and without abstentions, the plenary session of the decentralized Parliament that is held in the northern city of Cajamarca gave the green light to the text of the food emergency law that, by majority agreement, was exonerated from the second vote. File photo. EFE / Paolo Aguilar (Paolo Aguilar Paolo Aguilar /)

The plenary session of Congress The debate on the Public Budget 2022 continues today from 9:30 am, the same one that started the day before.

Precisely, the head of the Council of Ministers explained, Mirtha Vasquez, as well as the heads of the various sectors of the Executive Power and the heads of the autonomous bodies.

It is expected that today the voting of the Budget, Indebtedness and Financial Balance bills will take place for fiscal year 2022, in accordance with the provisions of article 80 of the Political Constitution and articles 55, paragraph e), and 81, subsection c) of the Regulations of the Congress of the Republic.

As stated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), the proposed public budget for 2022 is mainly focused on the Education and Health functions.

The budget plan for 2022 amounts to 197,002 million soles, which implies an increase of 7.6% compared to this year, which amounts to 183,029 million soles.

The head of Parliament herself reported yesterday that the session where the debate will continue begins at 9:30 am.

On the other hand, other activities will also take place in Parliament, for example at 7:00 a.m., an extraordinary session of the Foreign Relations Commission is scheduled, where the prediction that modifies subsection F of article 23 of the Congress Regulations will be debated and voted on.

Likewise, another initiative will be seen that establishes measures regarding the expulsion of foreigners, sentenced for crimes or misdemeanors, those arrested in flagrante delicto and other complementary measures.

In the meantime, at 9:00 am, the Constitutional Control working group will meet; Also at the same time, a work table will be held on the problems that the city is going through. Oyón province; and another work table on the work team and management of the Hospital José Agurto Tello de Chosica.

In the evening hours, at 2:00 p.m., the event “Women united against violence” is scheduled to take place.; as well as the installation session of the Working Group on the problem of the provisionality of the magistrates.

MIRTHA VÁSQUEZ SUPPORTED BUDGET

The president of the Council of Ministers, Mirtha Vasquez, was presented before the Plenary of the Congress of the Republic to support the national budget for the 2022 period, where health, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and education will be a priority.

The premier asked Congress, at the beginning of her speech, to continue working together, in order to build a country with greater opportunities. “I would like to reiterate our invocation to continue working together for each Peruvian and Peruvian. With the public sectors, articulating with the private sectors, and with respect for the rules of the rule of law “, he claimed.

From the State, he stressed, there is a firm commitment to protect the fundamental rights of the populations.

As he remarked, in this way a more prosperous country will be built, but at the same time more just and equitable, with greater opportunities for everyone.

“This budget seeks to strengthen the process of decentralization of public resources,” added Vásquez.

HEALTH AND FIGHT AGAINST PANDEMIC

Regarding health, Mirtha Vasquez He said that this sector will have an increase of 6% in its budget, reaching more than 22,000 million soles for the protection and care of health personnel and patients from the acquisition of medicines, oxygen and all necessary medical supplies.

In this way, he said, Health will be the sector with the greatest resources allocated.

In addition, he stressed, the budget will serve to give continuity to the hiring of first line of care personnel, and maintenance and equipment of oxygen plants and continuity of the care centers and temporary isolation.

He also mentioned that 3 billion soles have been planned to finance the care and control of the pandemic, taking into account a potential third wave of COVID-19.

For achieve 100% universal assuranceHe said, an additional 500 million will be invested to the previous budget, and 1,000 million will be allocated for strategic investments and 594 million for the third tranche of the remuneration increase for health professionals and technicians.

“The covid-19 pandemic poses great challenges in relation to the need to recover economic growth, lost jobs and reduced family income”said Vasquez.

