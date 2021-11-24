Software updates iOS have reached 200 releases or releases with iOS 15.1.1. A milestone that Apple has achieved in the more than 14 years that this operating system has been in operation. The most curious thing is that the number of versions has accelerated considerably in recent years.

200 official iOS versions, 574 beta versions

Apple’s Twitter account specializing in software updates announced this week that iOS 15.1.1, released the previous week, it was version number 200. This takes into account the final and official versions of the software. If we have the betas, we reach 574 versions.

Just noticed, it’s the 200th iOS release 👀 https://t.co/Ge9pgTSmWN – Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) November 23, 2021

As we said at the beginning, the funny thing is that the 100th version of iOS was not with iOS 7 or iOS 8. Both are in the equator of versions, but this account claimed that that honor goes to iOS 10.0.2. That is, well past half of the great versions.

The reason is that the latest versions of iOS have many updates. Not only intermediate but also minor (that solve serious security problems). iOS 12, in particular, has continued to receive updates for many more years after the end of its useful life.

Thus, iOS 12.5 added support for COVID-19 exposure notification to old iPhones. This version was released in December 2020, more than two years after its initial release.