The XIOAMIUI team has done it again. Diving among the compilation files and different information of the new Xiaomi 12X, the Xiaomi 12 Mini that will land in our territory, it has been discovered that this terminal will be marketed with MIUI 13 based on Android 11. And you will be the first of the family to dress it up.

Right out of the box, this terminal with the code name “Psyche” will dress the version 13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM, the last compiled to date on the MUI 13 customization layer.

Xiaomi 12X, the first of its family





As we can see in the screenshot, the ROM will be installed in this terminal both in its local (China) and global version, since it has been confirmed that the Xiaomi 12X will be marketed in the United States and Europe.

So well, this is the first model of the company that makes up the presence of MUI 13 and not, as suspected, the Xiaomi 12. A family made up of the following company models:

My Mix 4 : V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM

: V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM My 11 Ultra : V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM

: V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM Wed 11 : V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM

: V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM Redmi K40 Pro : V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM

: V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM Redmi K40: V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM

V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM My 10S : V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM

: V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM My 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKICNXM

Nothing is known about other models that, a priori, fit within the company’s descriptions, such as the Xiaomi 11 Pro or the POCO F4 that is getting closer and closer. What is clear is that this version 13.0.1.0 is the first formally compiled as a release ready version, listed for, according to this leak, on December 16.