Confirmed! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down

A rumor shook Twitter this Monday: the current CEO of the social network could leave his position, according to sources familiar with the matter. What?

This change would be UPPER CASE (like this, capitalized) because Dorsey has been at the helm of the company since its foundation in 2006

DO NOT STOP READING: Watch out Zuckerberg! Apple plans to launch augmented reality headsets

But what exactly is known? According to CBNBC, Dorsey would be ready to step down, a news that has already had consequences for the company’s shares, which report an increase in their value of 5%.

The ghost of Dorsey’s departure has haunted the company for several months., already in 2020 the shareholder of Elliott Management, Paul Singer, tried to replace him as CEO and asked him to resign. Which in the end, clearly, did not happen.

After the announcement of This Monday, November 29, it is still unclear who could replace Dorsey. But Jack Dorsey has already confirmed his departure through a tweet on his Twitter account.

The tweet published by the now ex Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, says, “I’m not sure anyone heard it, but I gave up Twitter“