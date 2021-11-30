According to Marvel executives, there will be one more Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland. No Way Home will simply be a new beginning.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most anticipated film of the year. The return of the characters of the two previous generations of the Spiderman and the theme of the multiverse make the film the great desire of the fans. That is why, after the great success at the box office of the presale, which started last Monday, November 29, Sony and Marvel they confirmed one more trilogy.

“This isn’t the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel and [esta no es] the latest spider-man movie“Commented the producer in chief of Sony Pictures, Amy pascal. “We are gearing up to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom holland and Marvel, it’s just not part of… We’re thinking of this as three movies, and now we’re going to move on to the next three… This isn’t the last of our movies from MCUHe added.

For its part, Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, expanded and reinforced the previous statements, giving much more assurance on the matter and leaving very little in the air. Apparently, this is a reality.

“We were all trying [No Way Home] like the end of a franchise, let’s say“Commented the manager. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you would see a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and change the tone of the movies. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely trying [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like thisHe added.

Now, the beginning of a new trilogy would be seen over the end of the next installment, which will surely leave a lot of fabric to cut. All this and more will be known from December 15, when the title hits theaters.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter