The Squid Game, the most watched production of the year on Netflix, will have a second season. Its creator referred to the sudden change of decision that took place in this regard.

Netflix, the largest streaming company on the planet, had a successful year. Despite the effects of the pandemic of the COVID-19, managed to get up thanks to some productions that made a difference. One of these was the most watched series of the year, The Squid Game.

The Korean show focuses on a group of more than 400 people full of millionaire debt. Therefore, the characters must join a set of children’s games with a deadly ending. Its protagonist, Gi-Hun, manages to overcome the tests and win the fortune. However, in the end it is seen how he will seek to return to give justice to others. For this, the door was open to a second season.

However, the creator of the project had already said that this open denouement did not mean a direct continuation. Apparently, some external pressure pushed for another delivery to be made. Also, other reasons could interfere in the decision. These were the words of Hwang Dong-hyuk, the author of the series in question.

«So there has been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you’re leaving us no choice! But I will say that there will actually be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I am currently in the planning process. But I think it is too early to say when and how it will happen. So I promise you this (…)“Commented the creative.

In this way, it is known that there is no definite date, but it is expected that the chain will give news very soon. For now, the first part is available in the content list.

Source: Collider