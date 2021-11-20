

Nov 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM CET



The Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced the schedules of what will be the first round of qualifying rounds of the Copa del Rey 2021-2022, that already started with the dispute of the first previous rounds between the most regional categories of Spanish football.

Thus, and with single-match matches, the KO competition will present 56 matches in this first round, highlighting the clashes between the ten territorial category clubs with as many from the First Division. Of the duels in which there is presence of Catalan teams, highlights the Mollerussa-Getafe. The Primera Catalana team managed to sneak into this round in a historic way.

This is how the SCHEDULES of the 1st round of the Copa del Rey. For the 1st time in the history of the competition, all matches in this round will be TELEVISED.

“Thus, during the days November 30 and December 1 and 2, The 112 teams that make up this first round, which will later be joined by the teams that play the Super Cup in January (Real Madrid CF, Barcelona CF, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club), will be measured in direct duels that may be followed, in full, through Footters, DANZ and Mediaset, “the Federation indicated in a statement.