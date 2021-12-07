Confirmed! Guillermo del Toro will present the 2021 Game Awards

Confirmed! We will see Guillermo del Toro as presenter of the Game Awards 2021, we tell you who else will attend and who was not invited.

The Game Awards, through its official Twitter account confirmed the participation of Guillermo del Toro as presenter of the ceremony of the Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards are considered the “Oscars” of video games. They were held for the first time on December 5, 2014 and, this year, they will be held on December 9, at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles California.

In addition to the Mexican filmmaker, other celebrities will also participate in the event, such as Keanu Reeves, Sting and the band Imagine dragons, among others.

But this year, one of the most important houses will not be present, for allegations of abuse: Activision Blizzard, one of the most relevant American video game production companies in the world, recognized for titles such as the saga Call of duty, Guitar hero and Tony Hawk, among others.

On the other hand, returning to Guillermo del Toro, it is worth mentioning that he is also preparing for the presentation of the sequel to The Shape of Water, winner of the Oscar for best film, in 2018. The second part is an adaptation of the novel Nightmare alleyby William Lindsay Gresham, 1946.

In her, Bradley Cooper plays Stan, a mysterious vagabond who joins a group of carnies, learning their ways and, at the same time, discovers who he is and what he might be capable of as a false psychic. And when he meets a curious and well-connected psychologist, Lilith (Cate Blanchett), begins to hatch an even bigger scam.