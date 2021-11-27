The new generation of the Ford Ranger has already been unveiled, but it will not go on sale in Europe until 2023. Despite this, the brand with the blue oval has also confirmed what was an open secret: a sporty and more brutal version It will debut in the form of the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor, previewed with a sneak peek at the sound of the engine.

There are world markets where the Ford Ranger Raptor 2022 It is a benchmark, offering a level of aesthetic aggressiveness and sportiness so special that they cannot renounce a real sales veil. The oval brand knows this so well that it did not miss the presentation of the new generation of the pick-up from a few days ago to confirm the arrival of a version with this more special name.

In the middle of last winter, we had the opportunity to see one of the first prototypes of the new Ford Ranger Raptor rolling camouflaged in America, and with a more gross setup and outright off-road tires. A model that had disappeared from the test scene, and which has now been heard again on the official website of Ford Australia. Because there he sent a QR code presented during the debut of the new Ranger, showing the preview of the sports version.

Tune your ear well. The sound corresponds to a powerful gasoline turbo V6 in the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

The future Ford Ranger Raptor will offer superb off-road behavior

The one you have on these lines. Just a few seconds in which you cannot see a detail of the model but you can see a date: 02.2022, which means that Ford will practically debut next year with the presentation of this model, and of which it is more than clear that the sound does not point to either of the two diesel versions with which the commercialization in the European market has been announced.

In fact, it is that the hoarse sound is a clear sign that the brand will mount a gasoline engine. Of course, it is not about the four-cylinder 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that is mounted on the sportiest models of the American brand, so as we already told you in the spy photos of the test phase, one of the mechanical options contemplated was a powerful 3.0-liter turbo V6 petrol engine. A sound that fits much more with this architecture, and more typical of the American market than that of the Old Continent.

Ford Ranger 2022, debuts a new and modern pick-up loaded with technology Read news

A well-known Ford Explorer powerhouse, and more affordable than the 3.5-liter twin-turbo that is mounted on the F-150 Raptor, which is configured to deliver a maximum power of 450 hp, so this is the limit that cannot be exceeded . The manufacturer’s intentions is to achieve a maximum of 410 hp, a figure that marks a sufficient distance from the larger sports pick-up, and that will be combined with a configuration and special chassis settings and suspensions. Secrets that will be revealed in February 2022, although again the launch will be delayed until 2023.