Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated movie of the year. The film will bring together three generations, but among many returns, an absence is confirmed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spider-Man inhabits. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

So, the above suggests that the villains will be part of the spheres mentioned above. However, the appearance of the Peter parker of said franchises. So far, the only one that would appear would be Tom holland.

On the subject, the second trailer is expected to show whether the other two actors will return or not. While that is happening, an interpreter has already confirmed his absence. It’s about a Spider-man, Nicholas hammond.

The artist brought the superhero to life from 1977 to 1979 in the TV series. Apart from ensuring that he will not be present in the next project of the UCMHe confessed how he felt about not participating. These were his statements.

“I think it would have been a lot of fun”, Commented the interpreter, when the interviewer of the source asked him if he would put himself in the shoes of the arachnid in No Way Home. In addition, he added that “I really expected to be approached, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen”, He concluded.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter