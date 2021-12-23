News comes to us about Cruis’n Blast, its developer Raw Thrills, has communicated important advances for this classic title.

To be more specific, we talked about the head of Raw thrills, Eugene Jarvis, who had recently mentioned that he would like to make a trilogy of said installment.

So they have started talking about it, and they have told us that they have decided to remove this project, where the game released for the N64 and popular Arcade title, will cross borders that in its time did not have that possibility.

Eugene JarvisYou mentioned that you would love to see the Cruis’n Blast trilogy on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. And he has just confirmed that this dream will come true, since this video game will receive online multiplayer and more downloadable content.

Cruis’n Blast is the latest installment in the classic arcade racing saga to be released on Nintendo Switch. This game offers you 30 crazy hints and 23 vehicles, which range from sports models to unicorns.

On this, one of the points to highlight is that this news was liked by the community, and that this game only offered a local multiplayer mode, something that will change in the future according to the words of those responsible.

Said statement was revealed through a Reddit Ask Me Anything, on the Nintendo Switch, where Eugene Jarvis was asked about upcoming plans for Raw thrills, who assured that Cruis’n Blast will receive an online multiplayer mode.

“Online multiplayer is our next goal for Cruis’n / Switch! When we launch our online multiplayer mode, we will definitely look to bring more content. “Jarvis said.

Such words from the creator of the franchise himself, and in addition to the online options, the game will receive more content that will undoubtedly keep it alive for a long time.

In case you have not tried this title yet or you have not encouraged to buy it, we inform you that currently Cruis’n Blast has a 50% discount on the eShop from the Switch and you can get it by $ 399.50 MXN.