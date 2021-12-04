The Dutch health authorities confirmed this Saturday that the final count of passengers who tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus on two flights from South Africa last week was raised to 18.

The flights had already taken off on November 26

The Netherlands Institute of Health added in a statement that its analysis of passengers on the two flights had already been completed.

The flights had already taken off on November 26 when the Dutch government introduced new travel restrictions. This, due to concerns about the recently detected omicron variant.

More than 600 passengers traveling on the flights were kept in isolation and were subjected to Covid-19 tests. A total of 61 tested positive, including 18 who had the omicron variant.

Those who tested positive but have no symptoms will be able to come out of isolation on Saturday, while others will have to stay longer, the institute said.

No details were given on the number of passengers to be released from isolation.

Why does this variant have so many mutations?

Regarding how the Ómicron Variant arose, Dr. Alejandro Macías, infectologist at the University of Guanajuato and an expert on the subject, offers two medical hypotheses. So far they are the versions that are handled and anyone could be the answer.

During a television interview, he mentioned that the first one indicates that the origin could be in a person with a chronic disease such as HIV or cancer. He became infected with Covid-19 and remained that way for months. During that period, the SARS-CoV-2 virus modified its structure so much that it gave birth to this new variant and thus began the infections.

While the second hypothesis indicates that the virus has passed from humans to animals and then back. It is a situation that has already been observed on farms in Denmark where bison have become infected and are capable of transmitting the disease to people. When that happens there are multiple changes in the structure of the pathogen. If true, then South Africa could be the origin of the mutation due to its large number of wild animals.

There is still much to investigate and there is even the possibility that the origin of this mutation that has paralyzed the world will never be discovered. For now, below we share the full interview about how the Omicron Variation came about.

Mexico reported 53 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, to reach 293,950 deaths, and 724 new infections. This, for a total of three million 884 thousand 566 reported this Monday the Ministry of Health.

We open the week with an increase of 4 percent, now it is 6 percent

Hugo López-Gatell, federal undersecretary of Health, detailed that Mexico opened the week with an increase in cases due to COVID-19.

The above was detailed by the Health official in the morning conference held at the Palacio del Ayuntamiento in Mexico City.

We opened the week with an increase of 4 percent, now it is 6 percent. Only 0.5 percent of the cases are active (19,919) ”, he expressed.

Related Notes:

WHO says there are NO deaths from Omicron strain

DosisPedia, an app for Pediatricians

EYE: Mexico opens week with increases in COVID cases