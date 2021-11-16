With the arrival of smart devices and in general, smartphones, having good WiFi coverage in our home has become one of the main priorities. This is where your Xiaomi becomes the protagonist, with a hidden option that very few know about.

In general, we all usually have a corner or room in which the WiFi coverage does not reach the way we would like. In this case, using a WiFi repeater such as the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 is most convenient, Although not so much if we only need to expand or amplify the WiFi signal temporarily.

Beyond what we could imagine, MIUI has a most interesting option inherited from Android and which allows us repeat or amplify the WiFi signal to which we are connected, thus expanding the scope of this.

How to use your Xiaomi as a repeater and amplify the WiFi signal

Thanks to the option «WiFi coverage extension»We can improve coverage in our home or wherever we are. Activating this option, our Xiaomi will share the WiFi signal through the mobile access point, as if it were a repeater. To activate this option, simply follow these steps:

Activate developer options (you can check this tutorial) Once the developer options are activated, just go to Settings> Additional settings> Developer options After that, just search for the option «Activate Wi-Fi coverage extension»And activate it

In this way we can stay connected with our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO to a WiFi signal and at the same time share or expand it using your own name and password. An easy and economical option to improve the WiFi coverage of our home in a timely manner.

Note | Special thanks to Brandon Cano for providing this interesting tutorial on how to use a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile device as a WiFi repeater.