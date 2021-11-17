The interest in knowing and analyzing the changes and opportunities related to aging led to the holding of the First Ibero-American Summit on Longevity. During the last decades an increase in life expectancy has been reported and the consequence is that there will be more and more older adults. While when that happens, the risk of developing multiple diseases and conditions also increases.

Longevity scientists are studying the biological mechanisms of aging to prevent or cure age-related diseases so that people can live very long lives in good health.

The importance of this summit is associated with the trends in life expectancy and the transformations in the medical, social and economic fields that it entails.

Life expectancy in the 20th century grew due to better healthcare, medicine, nutrition, and sanitation. While today it continues to increase and it is expected that during the next two decades many people will live more than 100 years.

People born between 1965 and 1980 are expected to live 20 to 30 years longer than previous generations, according to research from the Stanford Center on Longevity.

The First Ibero-American Summit on Longevity, organized by the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF), the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud) and Margaretta Colangelo, longevity specialist, had specialists who presented medical advances to prevent or treat diseases associated with older adults, and also experts spoke about alternatives and financing experiences for research projects in this field.

On the other hand, researchers and directors of health institutions from Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru shared the experiences in their nations.

Results of the First Latin American Summit on Longevity

Participating in the panel “Longevity companies” were Matthew Scholz, founder and CEO of Oisín Biotechnologies, in the United States; Greg Fahy, co-founder and scientific director of Intervene Immune in the United States; Jean Hébert, professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the United States, and Doug Ethell, CEO and founder of Leucadia Therapeutics, in the United States.

Scholz highlighted a study that he made his signature to measure bone density and explore how the cells involved in the development of osteoporosis can be eliminated. He said a protein is currently being developed that is injected into mice to treat cancerous tumors. Unlike other treatments such as chemotherapy, where healthy cells can be damaged, it is designed to attack only diseased cells.

Fahy stated that a trial was done from 2015 to 2017 to rejuvenate the thymus, a small organ located in the upper part of the chest, and that among other things it improved prostate health.

Hébert explained that thanks to the plasticity of the brain, certain functions from one area can be transferred to another, even without our realizing it. While Ethell highlighted the ProCogny program, with which it is possible to detect if people suffer from dementia so that health systems react in a better way.

The panel “Healthy aging in Latin America” ​​had the participation of the general director of the National Institute of Geriatrics, Luis Miguel Gutiérrez Robledo and the director of the National Rehabilitation Institute, José Clemente Ibarra Ponce de León, as well as Flor Murillo Rodríguez, of the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica; Viviana García Ubillo, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valparaíso, Chile; Víctor Zamora Mesía, former Minister of Health of Peru, and Ricardo Peña Silva, professor and researcher at the Universidad de los Andes, Colombia.

Gutiérrez Robledo said that healthy aging is the name proposed by the WHO, and refers to the ability to maintain well-being with advancing age, which implies not only clinical research but also improvements in the social and economic conditions of people.

In addition, he stated that the central theme of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging 2021-2030 is to combat age discrimination, ageism, and advance the development of integrated care for the elderly.

Meanwhile, Ponce de León highlighted the weight of rehabilitation in aging as part of the prevention process, because if the population has access to regenerative medicine they would better face the lack of access to health services.

In the world there are at least one billion people who are 65 years old and over, and as the decades go by, life expectancy will continue to grow until it exceeds 100 years.

Since 2000, the industry has developed more than 5,000 drugs and has invested at least 500,000 million dollars in research and development to combat diseases that negatively affect the aging process, such as heart disease or Alzheimer’s.

The First Latin American Summit on Longevity was the first step to start a hub on the matter in order to generate more knowledge on the subject. The organizers reported that the next edition will be in November 2022 and trusted that more countries will join, as it was clear that aging without disease can become a reality.