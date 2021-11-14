Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen played Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker together in two of the ‘Star Wars’ prequels, and now the duo will reunite in the upcoming Disney + series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan.’ The presentation of the new platform includes a work material of the new series that includes a great duel of lightsabers among old friends turned enemies.

A new hope for Star Wars

All episodes of ‘Obi-Wan’ are directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’, and its story will begin after the events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’, with Obi-Wan secretly living on Tatooine and tasked with protecting a young Luke Skywalker. Chow teased in Deadline:

“We’re entering a pretty dark time with him, just being a Jedi; it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.”

Filming for ‘Obi-Wan’ began in March. McGregor said in late April that rolling the Disney + series had already been a better experience than in George Lucas’s prequel trilogy due to the technology that Disney uses these days. As is the case with ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Obi-Wan’ was filmed using StageCraft virtual reality technology developed by Jon Favreau and visual effects artist Rob Legato. Rather than performing against greenscreen backgrounds, he gets the job done on a stage backed by a massive LED screen that projects photorealistic environments.





McGregor, who spent a great deal of time filming the prequel trilogy performing in front of green screens, chatted with THR in April. about stagecraft technology:

“If you are in a desert, you are standing in the middle of a desert. If you are in the snow, you are surrounded by snow. And if you are in the cockpit of a starfighter, you are in space. It feels much more real. I wanted more and more control over what we see in the background. “





“On the other hand, in the prequels, after three or four months with green screen, it gets really tedious, especially when the scenes are … I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There is nothing to delve into. dialogue that can satisfy you when there is no environment there. It was quite difficult to do. “

Obi Wan premieres in 2022 on Disney +



