After what JBL has established itself in the sound device market, the brand has decided to launch some full-face professional gaming headset with USB cable and QuantumSPHERE 360 head tracking system with improved tracking through a most ergonomic design. In this way, the brand enters the gaming market with the most striking helmets, being full of lights.

The JBL Quantum ONE Wired Headphones offer professional quality, surround sound and active noise cancellation for gaming. With precise sound positioning, the JBL Quantum SOUND Signature system produces an immersive curve thanks to its high definition 50mm neodymium amplifiers. The detachable vocal microphone offers clear interactions, noise suppression, mute functions, and a DISCORD-certified volume adjustment dial.

If it is true that they are large and even somewhat heavy headphones, but no detail is left behind, counting on the so-called Quantum Engine software, which allows you to configure the headphones when connected to the PC. There is no trace of metal in the design, which is made with polycarbonate. The headband is lightly ventilated, together with the premium leather memory foam ear pads, long gaming sessions are no problem. Among the rest of the characteristics, the following stand out:

Driver: 50 mm

Maximum input power: 20mW

Driver sensitivity at 1kHz1mW: 95 dB

Dynamic frequency response: 20 Hz – 40 kHz

Input impedance: 32 ohms

Weight: 369 gr / 13 oz

Other features: voice assistant integration, active noise cancellation, built-in microphone, detachable cable, and rechargeable battery

As big as they are comfortable

The headphones are of considerable size, although they do have high quality and resistance to falls. The headband is the most comfortable, the cups can be rotated 90 degrees and the arch of each cup can be stretched to find the perfect position for each player. Perhaps the use of the buttons on the headphones is not so comfortable, all on the left side. First there is an LED that indicates if the mic is muted, then there is the double Jack type audio connector and the USB C port (also with status LEDs. Above is the microphone mute button, the volume wheel, a center button for the head tracking of the Quantum SPHERE 360 system, another button for noise cancellation and the ThalkThru function (also with LEDs).

JBL Quantum One requires cable for use, making it compatible with almost any device by being compatible with 3.5mm jack connection or via USB. The former does not support many of its features, while USB C to USB A adds all of them and RGB lighting. Regardless of the way you use the helmets, they allow you to create and manage different user profiles, each having its own configuration.

JBL Quantum ONE box contents

JBL Quantum ONE Headphones

3.5mm audio cable

Calibration microphone

Detachable horn microphone

Foam wind filter for microphone

Type-C to Type-A adapter cable with game-chat setting dial

Quick start guide + Warranty card + Safety data sheet

As outstanding as they are expensive …

JBL has entered the gaming market with great helmets designed for the gaming environment with the active noise cancellation system It removes unwanted background sounds. Its echo cancellation technology ensures loud and clear listening. The horn vocal mic is also adjustable and detachable to suit the player. Its included positioning stands out, perfect for those who have a game on one screen and a Twitch stream on another, although this is something more specific for streamers …

Of course, JBL is now in the gaming headset market with a most striking proposal. Both visually and when testing them, we are talking about helmets of excellent quality, although all this translates into a very high cost: € 249 that make more than one player think of the idea of ​​going through the box. Of course, our advice for those who can afford it is to go after them, because its quality justifies its price, although it should also be noted that it is on PC where you can enjoy all its special features as mentioned in their compatibility guide.

