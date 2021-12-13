According to OECD data, during this year Mexico generated an economic growth of 5.9%; by 2022 it could be 3.3%. This scenario, according to the same organism, could be driven by the constant economic reactivation of the US and by the advancement of the vaccination program, among other factors.

Although the outlook looks promising – since 78% of CEOs in Mexico indicated that the global economy would improve by 2021, according to data from the PwC Global CEO Survey – it is important that organizations are prepared to continue implementing strategies that promote the well-being of their workforce, and not lose sight of the possibility of continuing to face challenges derived from the health contingency and other possible disruptions.

Some additional challenges you may face are related to serving your customers. They must create strategies designed for them, their tastes, preferences and information needs. These strategies should be driven by the right technological tools that allow them to offer satisfying experiences, be curious, and imagine bold solutions.

To achieve this, the integration of people will be crucial. We will have to continue reinventing the ways of working. This could translate into the implementation of hybrid models that prioritize flexibility, provide clear objectives for employees, increase efficiency and productivity and, above all, focus on the physical and mental well-being of people – recently, the WHO recognized the burnout as an official disease that is generating anxiety within the workforce.

Companies must invest in new cloud technologies, automation and data models that empower decision-making. We need to realign our strengths and generate actions that allow us to offer greater value. We talk about continually innovating to discover how technology can help solve complex business challenges, build trust, and identify new opportunities.

Today’s challenges are particularly different, more significant and complex than those we have faced before and require a little more than expected of leaders. The most urgent problems facing the world, such as climate change, social inequality and scarcity of skills require action. Given this, it is essential to accelerate the step on the digital path and offer people leadership in which they find support and inspiration.

Today leaders need to be more complete figures, who ensure the integrity and well-being of their workforce. Some changes or attitudes they could implement:

Build a culture of belonging , through ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. An open mind and free of biases will allow you to understand the experiences of others, learn new ways of working and collaborating; as well as finding greater opportunities to generate impact.

For organizations to thrive and meet challenges urgently, their leaders will need to leverage data and develop skills to make more deliberate decisions. Thus, organizations must have full access to the potential of their people; build trust and generate sustainable results over time. A clear purpose will be what allows them to move forward without losing sight of goals and commitments for their teams and communities.

Ana Paula Jiménez is Managing Partner at PwC Mexico. *

