Composer reacts to Alexa Moreno's presentation

Although during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games we have seen, or heard, a series of anime and video game themes, it was the presentation of Alexa Moreno, a Mexican gymnast, who stole the hearts of the public by using the Zenitsu theme of Demon Slayer. Thus, The participation of this athlete has even captivated the composer of the cover we heard at this event.

Through his official Twitter account, Samuel Kim, who is responsible for the cover of the Zenitsu song that we can hear in the presentation of Alexa Moreno, reacted surprised and positively to the use of his work. This was what he commented:

“This amazing gymnast used my version of Demon Slayer Zenitsu Theme (with Attack on Titan Theme) for her performance! EPIC!!!!”

Apparently, Samuel had no prior knowledge of the use of his work. However, he was not angry or anything like that, but was excited to hear his cover in such an important place as the Olympics. Along with this, the full version of this cover of the Zenitsu song inspired by the original composition by Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura was also shared.

Via: Samuel Kim

