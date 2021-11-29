The component shortage is causing the absence of a multitude of products to be a reality. Many of the sectors are affected, but it is especially noticeable in the case of electronic consumption, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles in the lead. His regular absence in stores has already lasted for more than a year.

Therefore, future forecasts are not very promising. Now, it is Mark Papermaster, executive vice president of AMD, who has been pessimistic about when we can see a situation of normality. “In our markets, we see a decrease in supply in the second half from 2022 to 2023. It is then that we are projecting the normality of the balance of supply and demand. “, Explains the person in charge to BusinessLine.

Although Papermaster’s forecasts are not optimistic, he himself has indicated that “in 2021, we have projected revenue growth of 65 percent compared to 2020.” To make this possible, AMD has started working with long-term production lead times, so “we have been able to inform our suppliers, well in advance, of the need to increase capacity “.

If the main leaders of technology companies have agreed on something, it is that in 2022 the situation will not change much. From Intel they point to progressive improvements until 2023, in Nvidia they assure not to have “magic solutions” and Phil Spencer recognizes that “the demand has never been so high”.