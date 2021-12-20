On December 14, the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs held a hearing titled “Stablecoins: How Do They Work, How Are They Used, and What Are Their Risks?” Testimonials, both spoken and written, focused heavily on the latter two issues, as “Know Your Customer” compliance concerns and the threat of US dollar inflation dominated the debate.

Held less than a week after the House Financial Services Committee’s hearing on digital assets, which was generally perceived as “constructive,” the meeting held by the Banking Committee was held. I expected hard. Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, who chairs the Committee and had convened the hearing, is famous for his critical stance toward the cryptocurrency sector, and the November report of the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets (PWG) demonstrated that stablecoins are effectively in the limelight of lawmakers due to their structural proximity to fiat money.

Compliance anxiety

Senator Brown let off steam with his opening statement, bringing to life a ghost of the Great Depression: “These tokens can crash, with the cryptocurrency markets plummeting nearly 30% in one day. History tells us we need to be concerned when any investment It’s so far from reality. Look at the stock market crash of 1929. “

Brown re-voiced his hawkish approach when he noted that even in the absence of joint action from both houses of Congress, there are a number of regulators already sharpening their tools to preside over stablecoins, from the Securities Commission to the Federal Reserve. and the Department of the Treasury.

The barrage intensified with testimony from Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at the Open Markets Institute. According to some observers, this liberal think tank has become influential by stimulating the momentum of the Democratic party to curb tech goliaths like Meta and Google.

Goldstein seized the opportunity to harshly attack decentralized finance projects – which she said “largely do not comply” with existing Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing standards – and to question the Potential for stablecoins to become a widely adopted payment settlement tool:

A recent report by the World Economic Forum concluded that stablecoins do not have any benefits for financial inclusion, as they are subject to the same or greater barriers than pre-existing financial options, including the need for the internet and smartphones. […] As someone who has played with sending [stablecoins]Both personally and in my work, it often makes Western Union look cheap when you add up all the fees you need. “

Goldstein’s scathing sentiment was countered by Dante Disparte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and global policy chief, who highlighted a number of digital asset use cases, such as empowering women and minority entrepreneurs and providing aid. Disparte called on lawmakers to take a “do no harm” approach to regulation:

I contend that we are winning this race [de las monedas digitales] due to the sum of free market activity that takes place within the regulatory perimeter of the United States with digital currencies and blockchain-based financial services. The sum of these activities is promoting America’s economic competitiveness and national security interests.

The Circle executive said that the stablecoin sector was still in its infancy and that those who accuse it of failing in terms of financial inclusion wrongly presume that stablecoins have an agency similar to that of the dollar. The argument resonated with Circle’s recent announcement that its stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), will be leaning on the Avalanche blockchain, aiming to offer lower fees and faster settlement of smart contracts.

The issue of issuance

Arguably the most technically nuanced part of the audience had to do with the future legal classification of stablecoins. At this point, it was Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, who led the opposition to the scaremongering of Democrats by proposing that the issuance of stablecoins not be limited to secured depository institutions. This point appeared in Toomey’s set of principles published before the hearing.

Previously, the Democrat-led PWG had advocated limiting stablecoin issuance to secured depository institutions. Toomey’s reaction to Brown’s initial statement was a clear message: Any final decision on stablecoins “is a matter for Congress.”

The need to consider the issuance of stablecoins a matter of federal charter was set out by Jai Massari, a partner at the international law firm Davis Polk, in his written statement:

A new and well-designed federal charter could accommodate a business model based on the issuance of stablecoins fully backed by short-term liquid assets and the provision of related payment services. This charter could impose requirements for the composition of reserve assets, while tailoring leverage ratios or risk-based capital requirements and other requirements to the nature of the business model.

According to Massari, regulating stablecoin issuers in a similar way to banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would be “unworkable” and “unnecessary.” He added that companies are already able to limit the risk of their stablecoin reserves and “require that the market value of those reserves be not less than the face value of the stablecoins in circulation.”

A silent reaction

After the hearing, the positions of the speakers were not affected. Senator Brown shared a snippet of his testimony on Twitter, calling stablecoins a “mirror of the same system. [bancario] broken”:

Stablecoins and crypto markets aren’t actually an alternative to our banking system. They’re a mirror of the same broken system –– with even less accountability, and no rules at all. pic.twitter.com/EvWwuFh886 – Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 14, 2021

Stablecoins and cryptocurrency markets are not really an alternative to our banking system. They are a mirror of the same broken system, with even less responsibility and no rules.

Senator Toomey again expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology and his determination to work closely on its friendly regulation:

Stablecoins are an exciting new technology that create opportunities for faster payments, expanded access to the payment system, programmability, and more. I hope my colleagues will join me in working to create a sensitive regulatory regime that allows this innovation to thrive. pic.twitter.com/DRUvKvErgx – Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) December 14, 2021

Stablecoins are an exciting new technology that creates opportunities to make faster payments, expand access to the payment system, programmability, and much more. I hope that my colleagues will join me in working towards creating a sound regulatory regime that allows this innovation to flourish.

Key participants in the previous week’s most constructive hearing in the House have eloquently ignored the Banking Committee meeting on social media. Crypto Twitter, too, has been largely silent on the matter.

What will be next?

While the hard work of crafting new regulatory rules can take years, with stablecoin regulation there are clear signs that progress is being made rapidly. However, not all progress seems favorable.

The PWG report calls for comprehensive monitoring to be introduced as soon as possible. In keeping with the opinion of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the group urged Congress to require stablecoin issuers to be secured depository institutions.

It took Republicans a little over a month to draft their reverse plan and defend it at the Senate hearing. The obvious problem for those who want stablecoins to retain their non-bank identity is that, at the moment, Senator Toomey’s set of principles is a collection of vignettes that could fit on a single sheet of paper, while the PWG report contains 26 pages of dense political proposals.

Perhaps an even bigger problem is that the approach articulated by the PWG is endorsed – and probably inspired – by those in the sitting presidential administration. If Republicans are serious about embracing the non-bank side of the stablecoin divide and suggesting an alternative regulatory approach for this asset class, they had better consolidate their views equally tightly.