Formula 1 is heading into a new era in which the foundations of a more balanced and entertaining competition have been laid. Here are all the data for the historic 2022 season.

After five years of duration, the technical regulation that debuted in 2017 and which made it possible for us to enjoy the cars of Formula 1 fastest ever, comes to an end. And it does so to give way to a new regulation that radically breaks with all of the above, forcing teams to start from scratch.

The new technical regulation bases its philosophy on the reduction of aerodynamic turbulence, as well as the dependence of the grip levels of the aerodynamic elements. A change that, in theory, should allow the drivers to fight more directly on the track and encourage overtaking.

But this will not be the only novelty that Formula 1 has prepared for us in 2022, as the number of Grand Prix with a sprint classification format will grow together with a calendar that will reach 23 events. In addition, several drivers will change teams and the preseason will be longer than usual in recent years. Keep reading to find out everything!

The 2022 F1 preseason

As a result of the arrival of the new regulations, the FIA ​​has designed a preseason twice as long as the previous one this year to allow teams to develop their new cars properly.

We cannot say that it will be excessively long in any case, as it will only have six days divided into two phases of three in two different circuits. The first will take place at the end of February in Barcelona. Subsequently, the teams will travel to Bahrain in mid-March, a week before the start of the competition at that same location.

Between the two weeks of testing, the teams will have two weeks to return to their respective headquarters and carefully study the data collected during the first three days of shooting with the new cars.

SCHEDULED DATES FOR PRE-SEASON 2022 FOR FORMULA 1

DATE CIRCUIT JOURNEYS February 23 to 25 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 3 March 11-13 Sakhir International Circuit 3

The 2022 F1 Grand Prix Calendar

After the failed attempt in 2021, in which the 23 Grand Prizes had to be reconfigured to end up playing 22 appointments, in 2022 Formula 1 will again try to fulfill its old dream of completing the longest season in history.

To do this, the category has designed a grueling schedule that combines classic locations with new ones. If the pandemic allows it, they will return to Formula 1 Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan, while Miami will debut. Instead, China and Vietnam remain oblivious to the initial plans.

As usual, Spain It will have its traditional appointment in Barcelona during the month of May, before Monaco and after the first race of the year on the European continent, which will be held in Imola.

OFFICIAL CALENDAR FOR THE 2022 SEASON OF FORMULA 1

DATE BIG PRIZE CIRCUIT March 20 Bahrain Sakhir March 27th Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 10th Australia Albert park April 24 Emilia romagna Imola * May 8 Miami Miami ** May 22nd Spain Barcelona-Catalunya May 29 Monaco Monte Carlo June 12 Azerbaijan Baku 19th of June Canada Gilles Villeneuve 3rd of July Britain Silverstone July 10th Austria Red bull ring July 24 France Paul ricard July 31st Hungary Hungaroring August 28 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 4th of September Netherlands Zandvoort 11 of September Italy Monza September 25th Russia Sochi October 2nd Singapore Marina Bay * October 9 Japan Suzuka October 23 U.S Austin 30th of October Mexico Rodriguez Brothers November 13 Brazil Interlagos November 20 Abu dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to signing the contract

** Subject to FIA homologation.

The drivers and teams of the 2022 F1 season

Although there will not be as many changes as in 2021, next season there will be several drivers who change teams to try to pursue their dreams. The most prominent will undoubtedly be that of George russell, who comes from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes.

This could end the placid relationship that the Finn had previously had with Lewis Hamilton, as it is to be hoped that the young Russell will want to become a candidate for the title right off the bat.

The victim of this movement, Valtteri Bottas, will arrive at the only team that completely renews its driver line-up: Alfa Romeo. The Italian-Swiss formation will also feature the only debutant of 2022: the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, which has been loaned by Alpine.

In addition, in Williams the person in charge of replacing George Russell will be Alexander Albon, who returns to Formula 1 after a season as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and as a competitor in the DTM.

Finally, we cannot forget about the Spanish pilots, with Fernando Alonso repeating in Alpine and Carlos Sainz facing his second season at Ferrari. They both aim for regular victories and podium finishes, although that means their respective teams will have to make significant progress on the grid.

LIST OF ENROLLED IN THE 2022 F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

DORSAL PILOT COMPANY TEAM CHASSIS MOTOR 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Gran Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 63 George russell Mercedes-Benz Gran Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes one Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Red bull racing Red Bull PowerTrains eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Red bull racing Red Bull PowerTrains 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Spa Scuderia ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Spa Scuderia ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mclaren Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mclaren Mclaren 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Alpine Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Alpine Renault 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Red Bull PowerTrains 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Red Bull PowerTrains 5 Sebastian Vettel AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Aston martin Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Aston martin Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 23 Alexander Albon Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 24 Guanyu Zhou Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Uralkali Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Uralkali Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari

F1 2022 Team Presentations

This year, the presentations of the teams participating in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will be more interesting than ever, as the new regulations will create a lot of uncertainty regarding how each of them have interpreted these regulations.

At the moment, only Ferrari has confirmed that it will present its new car between February 16 and 18, although without specifying the exact date. As new developments in this aspect are produced, we will update the table that we present below.

CONFIRMED PRESENTATIONS OF THE 2021 FORMULA 1 TEAMS

New in the 2022 F1 regulation

We conclude this review of the novelties of the 2022 Formula 1 season with reference to the regulations, which, as we have advanced, will imply radical changes at a technical level.

For starters, single-seaters will abandon their heavy reliance on the ailerons to generate downforce through the ground effect, which will allow cars to be less sensitive to turbulence. In addition, 18-inch wheels will arrive, which will make the aesthetics of the cars more similar to the new trends in the motor industry.

Broadly speaking, the 2022 regulation is long overdue more restrictive to limit the ability of teams to spend resources on new design pathways, which together with the budget cap should create a more even grid. Do you want to know more about the new regulation? Do not miss this exhaustive article prepared on the matter.

In addition, the number of events with the format of sprint classification and the schedules of the free training sessions on Friday will vary, although at the moment there is no official information in this regard.