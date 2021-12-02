The survival horror genre would not be what it is today if Capcom had not pulled a certain mansion up their sleeve with an elite team entering it. resident Evil has defined many elements in the industry and his golden age was lived with the first installments of the saga.

In the quest to torture himself with such an odyssey, streamer MattDaRoc has accomplished a colossal feat: Complete the classic works of the franchise without suffering a single scratch. As we have seen in other From Software games, here the goal is especially delicate to achieve, as you can see below:

This is the first video of the four that make up this 15 hour trip. The titanic task begins with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, going through three games to Resident Evil 1, another three to Resident Evil 2, another to the first game and the return to the Racoon City police station. The feat ends with the Redfield brothers in Code Veronica X.

The degree of difficulty is such that it is not enough to pass each title only once, but MattDaRoc lComplete you with each character on their side A and B. We already know that some Resident Evil games have playable and plot variants depending on the decisions we make throughout the adventure.

Not a single touch in those 15 hours, which speaks of the brutal and necessary knowledge about all games, beyond an enormous ability to face each challenge. Another really interesting challenge was that of this Dark Souls 3 player beating Miyazaki’s work with a controller that consists of a single button.