Complete and incomplete proteins: differences and sources

There are several sources of protein, but they are not all created equal. Do you know the difference between complete and incomplete proteins? Discover them!

Last update: December 14, 2021

Talking about complete and incomplete proteins is as recurrent a debate as that of the adequate amount to ingest of this nutrient on a daily basis. However, sometimes there can be some confusion about these terms.

Protein is a component of food that plays an important role in the body. It takes part in the construction of the bones, the muscles, the repair of the tissues and the synthesis of hormones. It even affects the Feeling full and in the maintenance of muscle mass after physical exercise.

Fortunately, it is present in a wide variety of healthy foods, such as eggs, fish, lean meat, legumes, soy and all its derivatives. Which are the complete ones and which are the incomplete ones? We will detail it below.

Proteins, a basic nutrient for daily functioning

Proteins are essential substances for life, since they are necessary for the structure, function and regulation of different tissues and organs. The functions they develop are very specific and can be detailed in the following.

Repair and Maintenance

Protein molecules are the building block of the body. Organs and many tissues are made up of them. For example, hair, nails, skin, tendons, and muscles. Because of this, they are so important in times of growth, development and repair (after surgery or in some diseases).

Enzymatic

Enzymes are protein molecules necessary for carry out all chemical reactions in the body. It is the most numerous and specific type of protein in the body.

Immune system support

Antibodies are also made up of amino acids and are manufactured by the immune system to prevent infection, illness, and disease.

Transport and storage

Proteins are also involved in the transfer or storage of certain molecules. This is the case of hemoglobin, through which oxygen or ferritin is transported (a protein that keeps iron in the liver).

Hormonal

Proteins are involved in the synthesis of some hormones. These, in turn, participate in many bodily functions. Some of the best known are insulin, growth hormone, secretin or prolactin.

Energetic

This macronutrient also represents an energy source to perform daily functions. If more than necessary is ingested, the body uses the surplus for this purpose.

Protein sources can be complete or incomplete according to your amino acid profile.

Protein composition is key to distinguishing between complete and incomplete proteins

At the structural level, proteins are chains of amino acids that are joined together through peptide bonds. Knowing some details about amino acids is key to being able to differentiate between complete and incomplete proteins.

When eating protein foods, these are digested and free amino acids are absorbed. These are then used again by cells to create proteins, be it in muscle building, hormone synthesis, tissue repair, and so on.

Hundreds of amino acids are found in nature, but it is estimated that only about 20 are needed by the body to perform all its functions. In addition, of these, 9 are considered essential. They are the following:

Phenylalanine

Histidine.

Isoleucine.

Leucine

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Valine.

They are known as essential because the body is not able to synthesize them on its own. This means that they must be ingested with food, otherwise all their functions could not be completed. Depending on the amount and type that each protein chain contains, they are differentiated between complete and incomplete.

Differences between complete and incomplete proteins

We speak of complete proteins when the 9 essential amino acids exist in amounts similar to those that the body needs to develop its functions. On the contrary, those sources in which some essential amino acid is not in sufficient quantity are known as incomplete.

In general, All foods of animal origin are considered to be a complete protein source. And most plant proteins are usually incomplete, although there are some exceptions.

Complete protein sources

Fish and seafood.

Eggs.

Poultry (chicken, turkey and duck).

Red meat (beef, pork or lamb).

Dairy (milk, yogurt, cheeses, etc.).

Soy and its derivatives (tofu, tempeh, edamame).

Some grains like quinoa and amaranth.

Incomplete protein sources

Legumes (chickpeas, lentils, beans).

Whole cereal grains (rice, wheat, rye, millet, etc.)

Nuts (almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts, among others).

Seeds (pumpkin, hemp, or sunflower).

Among the latter, it should be noted that they are called “incomplete”, but it is not the total lack of any of the amino acids. As you can read in the magazine Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), only a few are not at the levels that would be necessary. Leucine and methionine are usually the ones that are limited in cereals, nuts and legumes.

For many years there has been talk of the combination of plant foods to obtain a protein as good as that of animal origin. Thus, they are common dishes of rice with lentils, pasta salad with nuts or whole wheat bread with hummus.

However, in the article of the MJA It is also said that, at the end of the day, the amino acid profile can be complete only with plant sources (incomplete). It is enough to ensure that the energy intake is sufficient and, of course, eat a variety of foods throughout the day.

Thus, you do not have to be afraid of a protein deficit if you want to follow a vegan diet or reduce the presence of meat. Moreover, in recent years, the scientific evidence relates the intake of vegetable protein sources with greater longevity and better health.

Most plant-based foods have incomplete proteins. However, the combination of several foods of this type can help meet the daily requirements.

Final thoughts on complete and incomplete proteins

Proteins are a basic nutritional component that must be provided every day with food. They are made up of amino acids and, depending on their structure, they can be classified into complete and incomplete proteins.

Talking about incomplete proteins can imply that they are inferior or not optimal for the body. However, in reality this is not the case, since by combining different incomplete sources throughout the day it is possible to obtain all the essential amino acids to function correctly.

Whatever the source, it is necessary to emphasize the quality of the food. Choosing legumes, whole grains, lean meats, eggs, oily fish, dairy without added sugar, or nuts is a good way to provide the necessary protein each day.

In addition, it is important to take into account that, beyond the amino acids present in a food, there are other parameters that condition the use of protein by the body. Among them are the digestibility of the food, the age and the physiological state of each person.

