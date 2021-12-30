After the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, desisted from continuing with the complaint against counselors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for postponing the revocation of mandate, counselor Ciro Murayama pointed out that this legal action was a “decision strictly political and authoritarian ”.

The presidency of @Mx_Diputados stops its intention to criminally prosecute counselors of the @INEMexico. Goodness. He does so after broad public disapproval of his claim, which confirms that it was a strictly political decision. And, in addition, authoritarian. https://t.co/Ag9RhOA8ll – Ciro Murayama (@CiroMurayamaINE) December 29, 2021

In his social networks, the counselor -who was one of those who voted in favor of postponing the revocation of the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador- considered that the deputy for Morena desisted from his complaint after the “broad public approval of his claim.”

A week ago, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna formalized his criminal complaint before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) against the six councilors of the electoral body for suspending the consultation for the revocation of mandate.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information