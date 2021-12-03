The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

As part of the activities scheduled in the Fifth International Jazz Festival of the Huasteca Held in Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí and transmitted via streaming on November 27, a compendium of the most outstanding activities that have taken place within the framework of this five-year celebration was made.

Of these it is interesting to note that this festival is not only limited to the simple musical offer of projects of national and international jazz groups and in some cases of blues, but also carries out various actions aimed at expanding the cultural offer of the region, the creation of new audiences, encourage cooperation between different actors and promote the Huasteca as a cultural destination, and also support the recovery and revaluation of the Historic Center of Ciudad Valles, the Geopark-UNESCO-Huasteca Potosina project, and contribute to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the UN, particularly in the aspects related to health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible production and consumption, life of terrestrial ecosystems and peace, justice and strong institutions .

From September 6 to 9, 2017, the first edition of the Huasteca International Jazz Festival was held, dedicated to Julian Santandreu, a music promoter who broadcast a jazz program over the internet on more than 80 radio stations around the world.

It corresponded to the plastic artist Analía Brail, from Mendoza, Argentina, design the first poster. A painting workshop for children “Gurrumines” was also offered; a mobile cinema cycle with themes related to music and jazz with the support of the Huasteca Campus of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí; a radio cycle of jazz that can be heard through Ivoox México; a dance clinic; a conversation; the photographic exhibition “Looking at the Huasteca”; a runway of typical stylized wardrobe; the contribution of the musical group “Two Passions” from the Argentine embassy in Mexico.

There was also a literary workshop for children, a videoconference with directors of festivals, programs and magazines related to jazz, an eco-concert that took place in the cave of the Hotel Taninul, and a semi-acoustic concert at the Hotel Tantalá. There were also participations from the Castalia group (Zacatecas-CDMX), the Ciudad Valles Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Imperial Dance School, among other groups, as well as a gastronomic and artisanal sample of Huasteca products that was enlivened by the Xochipitzahuatl group.

From October 19 to 21, 2018, the second edition of this festival was held, in which there was a multiple videoconference on the subject, “The effect of music” and a gala concert at the Potosí Rum Factory. It should be noted that this distillery was founded more than 80 years ago by two Spanish immigrants and was closed for some time until it started producing rum again. In its heyday, it managed to obtain more than 100,000 liters per week and was recognized as the most important in the country.

Within the framework of this edition, a photography contest entitled “El Ron Potosí through time” was also held. There was an interaction with the Desert Blues and Jazz Festival, in Saltillo, Coahuila, through Jorge gonzalez and Marisa medellin, its organizers. A jazz slam workshop was given at the Museo Regional Huasteco, AC; corresponded to Jose Castañeda give the conference “Jazz bands in Tampico and the Huasteca” and the film “Cotton Club” by Francis Ford Coppola.

In 2019, the third edition of this festival was verified, on Friday, October 18. On this occasion, the Eighth International Congress of Tourist and Sociocultural Animation of the Mexican Association of Higher Education Centers in Tourism and Gastronomy (AMESTUR) took place.

The activities were carried out with the support of “the friends of the festival”, a group of associations, public and private institutions and people from civil society that support this effort, which consisted of several activities: the convention of creative musicians that addressed the theme “Challenges of the artistic community ”, to put together proposals for cultural public policy. The musical themed parade “Marching to the rhythm of jazz”, with groups of bastoneras and members of dance academies, queens and princesses of Ciudad Valles. The awarding of the photography contest “Discover to appreciate our history”, in which the Historic Center of Ciudad Valles is highlighted through the images.

As an introductory talk to the gala concert, José Castañeda spoke about “La Huasteca in the history of jazz” and later, next to the main square, the group that has hosted all the festivals presented themselves, Monroy blues, followed by The Camperos de Valles, Nola jazz of Tampico, Adriano and its Avenida Atlántica (group that should be noted, has participated in the five editions), Lalo Méndez and his harmonica and the jazz singer, Veronica Ituarte.

Given the conditions of the pandemic in 2020 and in response to the commitment made with the health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus, the fourth edition was held virtually from November 27 to 29. With the participation of more than a dozen national and international artists, this edition had, among other activities, a talk on “The role of women in the musical arts.” There was also a music therapy clinic, music from Belgium, Holland, Mexico and its transmission was carried out on Facebook, YouTube and the Google Meet platform, and it was an opportunity for spectators to escape from confinement.

Finally, in the fifth edition held on November 26 and 27, the introductory talk was held as always by José Castañeda, with his intervention on “Jazz in the Huasteca”. The conference Viviendo el jazz ”was also presented with the teacher Jose Luis Barajas (jazz player and composer) and Lic. Carlos Adrián Aviles (producer and host of Radio UAT). Also Lic. Victor David Martínez Tepoz, (CEO of Atmosphere Radio 105) and Lic. Maya yali morales (Director of Linkage of the Festival), spoke about the “Impact of communication in the diffusion of jazz” and Lic. Oscar Navarrete Aguilar musician and visual creator referred to the theme “Live Cinema in Mexico.”

On Saturday 27 the LCC Carlos Adrián Aviles Arreola (producer and presenter of Radio UAT) dedicated his lecture to “Music in the cinema … jazz in the cinema”, and the teacher Magda Lorenia Zazueta Lizárraga (ITS de Cajeme, Sonora), referred to “Music and its influence on sociocultural animation.”

Finally, an online concert was presented, in which they participated from Spain, Marga Millán; St. Louis Blues, Charly aranda and Circus Blue, from Mexico; Pablo Basez, from Argentina; The Rambla of the State of Mexico; Jorge Cabal, from Mexico; Tampico Blues, from Tamaulipas; Hi, I’m Lola, from Tijuana; Jan Pieter Halsema, from Holland; The Gatucada, from the CDMX and Atlantic Avenue, from Brazil.

Undoubtedly, five years of intense activity, an autonomous festival, which only receives support from “the friends of the festival”, an original initiative by Luis Monroy (general director) and Irma Suarez (operational director), and a captive audience that is already waiting, the sixth edition of this celebration that adorns Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí.