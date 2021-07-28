Pandemic decreases (even more) blood donations in Mexico

Although it is an elementary aspect, in reality there are many people who do not know the blood groups that exist or to which they belong. This is very serious because it is information that everyone should memorize, such as the date of birth. In case of any emergency it is essential to know it and the same happens if you want to make a donation because not all are compatible with each other.

Everything acquires greater relevance because historically Mexico has never been distinguished by its blood donation rate. Most of the population usually perform this action out of commitment or only when they have an affected family member. To date there are very few who altruistically join this noble action. In fact, our country has one of the lowest and the situation has become even more complicated since the pandemic. There is the belief that hospitals are unhealthy and highly contagious spaces, so they avoid going to them.

To put in context, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) affirms that since the health emergency began, the capture of this vital liquid decreased by 60 percent than what is usually obtained in a normal day.

Now, with respect to the classification of blood groups, it is based on the characteristics present in the outer layer of red blood cells and in the blood serum. The two most important classifications in humans are antigens (the AB0 system) and the Rh factor. The AB0 system was discovered by Karl Landsteiner in 1901, and it was the first known blood group system. Its name comes from the three types of groups that are identified: those of antigen A, antigen B, and 0 (zero) without antigens.

Austrian scientist Karl Landsteiner received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1930 for his work on the characterization of AB0 blood groups. Apart from the majority groups, there are another 32 much more scarce.

The most common types in Mexico

On a global level, the most common is group O and the least frequent is group AB. Whereas if it is analyzed by countries in Mexico the trend is repeated. 59 percent of the population belongs to group O. It is followed by group A with 27 percent and in third place is B with 10 percent. While in last place is type AB with just four percent of the total of people.

On the other hand, based on the American Society of Hematology, those who have the O- group are considered “universal donors” because they can donate blood to anyone, but they can only receive blood from people with the same blood group, which means that there is a great demand for O- donors. For their part, those with the AB + group are “universal recipients” since they can receive blood from any other group.

To know the compatibility between blood groups we share the following infographic of Statista. Information is vitally important because blood transfusions between incompatible groups can cause an immune reaction that can lead to hemolysis, anemia, kidney failure, circulatory shock and death.