There are different ways to obtain, save and manage the COVID Certificate. Different shapes that, although they seem similar, have important differences in several aspects. Now that more communities are beginning to require this certificate, let’s briefly review what options we have and in which cases it is better to use one or the other method.

Privacy, ease of use and ease of procedures

For this comparison we will look at three key points of the global experience of managing the certificate: the privacy of the system, the ease of obtaining and the ease of use once we have the certificate in our devices. And with this in mind we will analyze the download in Wallet format from the Ministry of Health, the download in PDF without conversion and the conversion of PDF in Wallet pass with third-party apps or services. In summary, the comparison looks like this:

Security and Privacy Easy to use Ease of paperwork Download in Wallet format from the Ministry of Health + + – Download in PDF without conversion + – + Convert PDF to Wallet Pass with third-party apps or services – +/- +

Download in Wallet format from the Ministry of Health





Having seen the summary, let’s expand the information a bit and why we made this classification. Let’s start with the recommended option: download the certificate in Wallet format from the Ministry of Health. The COVID Certificate, without being a DNI or a Passport is a very important document that we should not take lightly. In this sense, power download it directly from the website of an official body is always the best.

The ease of use of the certificate once received is the best, since We will find it in the Wallet app of our iPhone or Apple Watch whenever we need it, ready to be displayed or even shared in family circles.

Nevertheless, the procurement system presents some difficulties. Not in the reception of the same, which comes to us in the form of a link by SMS, but in the access to the form necessary to request it. Here it is important to have the identity certificates correctly installed or to be properly registered in the Cl @ ve system.

Download in PDF without conversion





The second best option to obtain and manage the COVID Certificate is to download the PDF with the QR code directly from the website enabled in each autonomous community. It is the simplest system because, unlike the previous method, you do not need as much information to access the procedure and download the PDF. Regarding privacy and security, this is maximum, since we download the document from the official website, without intermediaries.

The use, however, is by no means the simplest. Must unlock the iPhone, access Files, and find and open the PDF to show the certificate It is quite far from the convenience of access from Wallet. Not to mention that we will not be able to teach it directly on the Apple Watch unless we save a capture in Photos, for example.

Convert PDF to Wallet Pass with third-party apps or services





The least recommended option, but, it must be recognized, very comfortable. Here the original certificate is obtained in PDF, which is very simple and then we use a third-party website or app to store or transform information. Although most apps and websites guarantee data security, we are relying on a third-party service that, in the best of cases, may have security or design flaws.

It is true that scanning the code for the app to save it is very simple, but we must be careful which app or web service we choose, a decision that we do not have to make in the two previous cases. As to ease of use after conversion depends on the chosen serviceIf the result is saved in Wallet the experience will be good, if it is stored in the same app it will depend on its design.

In the end, it is about seeing which system is more comfortable for us. If we do not have the necessary certificates, for example, requesting the QR code in PDF will always be the easiest option. If we have to show the certificate often, downloading it in Wallet format directly from the Ministry of Health is the best option. And if we need a bit of both worlds, we can resort to third-party apps or services, but always with care.