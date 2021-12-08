Comparison KIA Stonic 2022 vs SEAT Arona 2022 Who gives more? (with video)

The B-SUV category is booming and both the SEAT Arona and the KIA Stonic received an update a few months ago to stay on top of the wave. We face them on video to examine what each of them offers.

Both the SEAT Arona and the KIA Stonic received a restyling in 2021

This time we will face the KIA Stonic with the SEAT Arona, two highly sought after urban crossovers that have recently been renovated. In an increasingly competitive segment, both models present some similar characteristics but also several significant differences that can tip the balance when choosing one or the other.

These models seek to be very versatile, with a good interior space but contained exterior dimensions to move without problems in the city and therefore slightly exceed the border of 4 meters in length. The Arona is slightly larger in all dimensions but the difference is almost negligible because they are just a few additional millimeters.

As they are SUVs, several cosmetic details of country look such as the lower protections or the black plastic edge that surrounds the entire lower part of both bodies. But above all they want to be sophisticated and therefore they can also have full led headlights, contrast color roof and alloy wheels up to 17 inches for the KIA and 18 inches for the SEAT.

The SEAT Arona in the comparison has the Xperience finish and the KIA Stonic enjoys the GT Line finish

Hard plastics predominate in the cabins of these two B-SUVs, although those of the Arona show a better feel. Both can carry elements such as a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and start, or front and rear parking sensors. The automatic climate control is two-zone in the Spanish model and adds a parking assistant, a wireless charging base for smartphones or an ambient lighting system that even shows a subtle light in the vents.

Another extra feature of the SEAT crossover compared to its opponent is that in the high versions it has a fully digital instrument cluster through a 10.25-inch screen that allows some customization options. KIA has opted for a traditional instrumentation with a 4.2-inch TFT screen and two analog dials.

In terms of safety systems and driving assistants, both are well served.. Depending on the equipment, they can have an emergency braking assistance system, a driver’s fatigue detector, traffic sign recognition, a blind spot detection system, a hill start assistant, a lane keeping system, and adaptive cruise control. Nothing to envy to higher segments.

The best thing about the interior of the KIA crossover is its solid construction

The SEAT SUV looks somewhat more modern thanks to its colorful displays

I cannot forget to talk about the multimedia system that we can find in each of these cars, in both cases with connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. For the infotainment system SEAT uses a 9.2-inch touchscreen with a modern and youthful-looking interface. It has not convinced me much because its handling could be more intuitive and many times it requires too many clicks to do simple things.

KIA has opted for a smaller, 8-inch touchscreen. The tactile response can be improved, but the positive part is that it is very easy to use and it also has a row of physical buttons for the most frequent functions. It offers many connected services such as real-time traffic or weather forecasts.

SEAT Arona X-Perience photos (Dark Camouflage color) View gallery (58)

When it comes to the second row of seats, the KIA model leaves enough room for passengers up to 1.85 m tall and stands out for its width, being the most useful of these two models when carrying three adults behind. The Korean proposes a pocket behind the back of the right rear seat and a USB socket to recharge electronic devices.

Due to the shape of the door, access to the rear seats is more comfortable in the Arona. There is also a bit more legroom and headroom accommodating 1.90 m tall passengers. A fantastic habitability if we take into account the contained exterior length. In width things are more just and offers a narrower central square and a bulky transmission tunnel. At the rear, the only noteworthy equipment items are the pockets on the two backrests.

Although none of these models is ideal for three adults to travel behind, in the Korean they will go more comfortably

The second row of seats of the Spanish model stands out for space for the legs and head

To be multi-purpose cars, the cargo space that is offered is important and here the Arona is the clear winner. The 400 liters capacity for its trunk they rank it as one of the largest in the category and also a double bottom allows to distribute the load to optimize space. If the rear seats are lowered, the volume increases to 1,280 liters. Everything is well upholstered, showing that SEAT has taken care of even the small details.

The KIA Stonic is somewhat behind in this regard for several reasons. First, because the loading threshold is very high, which makes it difficult to introduce heavy objects. What’s more, the loading volume is 352 liters, significantly lower than that of the Arona, which reaches 1,155 liters by folding down the backrests. It is mainly due to the fact that it does not have the possibility of placing the floor at two heights since the battery of the light hybridization system is located under the base.

Unlike his opponent, in the Stonic the floor cannot be placed at two heights

Nice touch: in the Arona the entire cargo space is upholstered

Different labels



Since I’m talking about hybridization, I’ll tell you the range of engines available before getting behind the wheel of these two cars. The Stonic features three gasoline options with the 1.2 DPi of 84 CV and four cylinders as an access variant and the three-cylinder 1.0 TGDi MHEV of 100 and 120 CV as star options. The two most powerful are linked to a light hybridization system with a 48V electrical system and that allows you to enjoy the Eco label.

For its part, SEAT also offers three gasoline variants with the 1.0 TSI of 95 and 110 CV, always with three cylinders, and the 1.5 TSI of 150 CV and four cylinders as the top of the range. In all cases always with sticker C because the platform used by the Arona cannot incorporate semi-hybridization. This does not mean that the Spanish utility renounces an Eco version since it also includes a proposal that uses natural gas (CNG) with the 1.0 TGI of 90 CV.

The units in this comparison are the KIA Stonic with the 120 hp engine and the SEAT Ibiza with the 110 hp engine. There is a small difference in cavalry between one and the other but in terms of performance they are simply the same, at least chronometer in hand. However, they present power in a different way: the korean is more impetuous and it presents a lot of verve at low turns although it deflates as the march stretches; Spanish is much more linear and progressive gives its best from 3,000 rpm.

The driving comfort of the Stonic is penalized by its high noise level

The Arona boasts outstanding dynamism within its segment

Depending on the chosen engine, it is possible to equip an automatic double clutch transmission in both the Stonic and the Arona, in addition to the manual transmission. The iMT shift from KIA. It is so called because it is an intelligent manual gearbox and has an electronic clutch instead of a mechanical one. This allows that, as with some automatic boxes, it has a candle mode With which the car sometimes moves by inertia with the engine off, saving fuel.

I have talked about engines and transmissions. What about the types of traction? Here it is easier, all the versions of both the Stonic and the Arona are of front-wheel drive. Obviously none of these models is designed for use off the asphalt so there are no all-wheel drive options.

Comparison B-SUV, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008 and Nissan Juke (With video) Read news

One of the most satisfactory sections of the Arona is its behavior because the SEAT model presents a great balance between comfort and dynamism. It has an electronic differential lock system (XDS) and to this it is added that both the operation of the gearbox and the steering assistance have a configuration that makes this car pleasant to drive and at the same time has a funny little dot, a sporty touch.

The Stonic performs well but is a bit more nondescript, it leaves more indifferent. As an improvable aspect of both is the noise, especially noticeable in the case of the Korean which is considerably noisy. Except for this characteristic, in general they are comfortable once again looking for versatility of use.

Two true bestsellers

If we look at the approved consumption of these two engines, the KIA spends a little less than the SEAT. It is curious that in this case that advantage in the WLTP homologation cycle does not translate into reality when driving carelessly. In this duel the Arona TSI is able to spend a little less than the Stonic TGDI standing at around 6.3 l / 100 km for the 6.5 l / 100km of the Korean. So it doesn’t have light hybridization but it still knows how to be efficient. Of course, if we carry out a decidedly efficient driving it is possible to be more economical with the Stonic, making the most of the advantage of the candle mode of the iMT change.

We are facing two of I found the best urban SUVs and the SEAT Arona to be a great crossover because it is somewhat more enjoyable to drive than its opponent and it also has magnificent habitability. Nevertheless, In this comparison my choice would be the KIA Stonic. In general, if we look at equivalent engines, the Korean usually turns out to be around 1,000 euros cheaper than its opponent, it enjoys the Eco label thanks to the semi-hybridization and we must not forget that KIA also offers a 7-year guarantee for the 2 from SEAT.