Comparison Hyundai Bayon vs Volkswagen T-Cross, multifaceted nature (with video)

We pit the Hyundai Bayon against the Volkswagen T-Cross, two of the most sought after urban crossovers of the moment, to find out which is the best. Discover in detail the characteristics of the two access SUVs from Hyundai and Volkswagen in our video analysis.

The Volkswagen T-Cross and the Hyundai Bayon are two of the best-selling B-SUVs

The arrival of Hyundai bayon marks the introduction of an access SUV in the range of the Korean brand. Land in one of the most competitive segments and will have to face such popular models as the Volkswagen t-cross What does each offer?

Before getting on them, let’s take a look outside and in this section it is clear that the one that attracts the most attention is the Bayon. The Asian model presents a very striking and polarizing aesthetics highlighting the arrow-shaped headlamps with the daytime running lights separated from the main headlight, the large front grille, the partially black tailgate and the rear lights interconnected to give a greater sense of width.

The B-SUV segment is increasingly tight and both the VW T-Cross and the Hyundai Bayon are compelling bets

Curiously, the T-Cross has also opted to connect its taillights and provide a shiny black flange, but the application is very different. Volkswagen has been more conservative so the German model shows a somewhat more conventional look. The sharp angles of the front and the lateral tension lines are intended to provide a more robust image but without fanfare.

These two cars are the smallest SUVs offered by Hyundai and VolkswagenThey are designed for the city and its surroundings and therefore have very tight dimensions with just over 4 meters long. The Korean is slightly larger than the German in length and width, but interestingly, the Volkswagen model is taller to reinforce that SUV character.

With the focus on practicality

Taking into account the segment in which they play, the quality is quite good in both cases, although you do not expect luxuries. We can say that Hyundai gives a little more quality, especially because conveys a little more solidity in its construction, but the difference is not very significant.

Everything in black: Hyundai’s crossover is missing being able to have some color in the interior

In the German SUV the driving position is higher

Both in one and the other, everything is made of hard plastic, there are hardly any soft areas, showing that both manufacturers have focused on practicality and ergonomics. The Volkswagen crossover allows to adopt some color details for the dashboard but Hyundai’s is always black. It is curious that the Asian is so shameless on the outside and so sober on the inside.

At the wheel of the T-Cross the driver goes sitting a little taller and erect, which is what is usually expected from an SUV. At the Bayon we sit somewhere between a conventional car and an SUV. Both models have comfortable front seats and that gather well the body.

Photos Hyundai Bayon 1.0 T-GDI 48V Tecno View gallery (51)

These two cars may have a abundant equipment with LED headlights, alloy wheels (up to 17 inches in the Bayon and up to 18 inches in the T-Cross), automatic climate control (one zone for the Bayon and two for the T-Cross) or a wireless charging base for smartphones. The comfort equipment can be especially extensive in German with the possibility of equipping heated seats or the parking assistant.

As security assistants they are also well served Since these crossovers can enjoy Adaptive Cruise Control, an Emergency Brake Assist System, Lane Keeping Assist, a Blind Spot Detection System, a Rear Cross Traffic Alert or a Traffic Sign Recognition System. traffic.

The interface design is very sober but Hyundai’s multimedia system is very complete

The infotainment systems of both models are compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

On board the new Hyundai Bayon, all those security systems and assistants are much more obvious because they are more intrusive. When we drive they are very present giving beeps and alerts, sometimes too insistently. Some notices can be turned off and some cannot. In the Volkswagen crossover, the performance of these systems is in the background, acting only when there is really an emergency situation.

In the interior of these cars there are two elements that attract especially attention. One is the fully digital instrument cluster they can carry, with 10.25 inches in both cases. They look good, provide enough information, and have some customization options.

The other is the infotainment system with touchscreens that can reach up to 10.25 inches in the Bayon and 8.0 inches in the T-Cross. In general they work well though Hyundai’s multimedia system is clearly more satisfactory because the image quality is superior and the tactile response is faster. Both models have connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and have several connected services.

Both the Korean and the German make good use of the space in the second row of seats

The rear bench of the T-Cross is longitudinally adjustable

Let’s take a look at the second row of seats. Both have large rear seats taking into account their exterior size, in fact they are among the best in the category in this regard. Passengers up to 1.85 m tall will do well, especially in place for the knees.

The legroom provided by these two cars is practically the same. In height there is a very slight advantage for the Volkswagen T-Cross, mainly thanks to the less curved roof shape. In width the Bayon stands out more being also the one that gives a more welcoming central rear square.

The rear bench seat of the Volkswagen SUV is higher than that of the Hyundai and on long trips it will be more comfortable for passengers since they will be seated in a more natural position. There is not much comfort equipment to highlight behind, although Volkswagen has been a little more generous. There are a couple of USB sockets on the T-Cross, the Bayon is content to offer just one. The German also offers pockets behind the backs of the two front seats, the Korean only offers that element in the back of the right seat.

Two very different design bets

Be careful, in the rear seats of the Volkswagen T-Cross you will find one of the most important differential features of this model with respect to the Bayon and that is the rear seats are sliding in 14 cm. In the B-SUV segment, only Renault Captur and Citroën C3 Aircross offer similar solutions and this feature gives a lot of versatility because we can play with space and give more room to the occupants of these seats or to the cargo space.

The Hyundai Bayon is left with a 411-liter boot, which is a remarkable capacity in the category, and as with the T-Cross, the base can be placed at two heights to better distribute the load. The gate weighs less in the Korean than in the German, something that is appreciated when opening and closing it, although the loading threshold is also somewhat higher.

With the bench in its rearmost position, the storage capacity of the Volkswagen T-Cross is 385 liters in the rearmost position, but thanks to the sliding bench seat joker they can be achieved up to 455 liters. Obviously, folding down the rear seats increases the capacity and, surprise, the T-Cross has another ace up its sleeve: the right front seat can also be folded down to carry long objects.

The loading threshold is higher in the Bayon

The T-Cross allows you to play with the space available in the trunk

Comfortable in the city and out of it

Before driving them, let’s make a small mention of the mechanical range proposed by these two crossovers that they have reneged on diesel. In both cases they propose gasoline engines, some of them with the possibility of equipping an automatic transmission, and always with front-wheel drive.

The T-Cross family is very simple because it consists of a 1.0-liter block and three cylinders. Is he 1.0 TSI with 95 and 115 CV, being the one of 115 the one that takes good part of the sales. Volkswagen also proposes a 1.5 TSI four-cylinder with 150 hp as the top of the range.

The Bayon bets on an engine 1.2 MPI four-cylinder naturally aspirated version with 84 hp as an entry version and, like the German, also offers a 1.0-liter three-cylinder block but with 100 and 120 hp. The interesting thing about this propeller 1.0 TGDI The Korean is that it can carry a 48-volt light hybridization system and as a result these MHEV versions carry the Eco environmental label. The T-Cross always has the C mark.

The Bayon may have an Eco label

The T-Cross shows a pleasant linear response

I have tried the most powerful version of the Bayon, with 120 hp, while in the T-Cross we have the intermediate variant of 115 hp. Although it only has 5 more CV, the truth is that the Bayon shows a noticeably higher acceleration than its opponent, the engine response is more progressive and shows more thrust.

Hyundai’s SUV goes more but there are no big differences in terms of fuel consumption. The T-Cross is capable of doing a little better if we strive to practice efficient driving, but in carefree driving we can speak of a draw because both will be around 6 l / 100 km.

Comparison Hyundai KONA vs Ford Puma, so close and distant (With video) Read news

They are not particularly agile nor do they want to show a cheerful demeanor, they are reliable cars that They seek above all to be comfortable and here once again special mention must be made of the Bayon because it has a somewhat softer suspension, it is better soundproofed and the steering is highly assisted, providing an additional point of comfort.

Running both are generally good and are satisfactory. Despite its size they are not limited to a purely urban use, they can maintain highway speeds effortlessly and long trips can be made in reasonable comfort. It is part of the versatility that these cars want to give.

One last point to mention is that both have the possibility of equipping a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The same basic configuration in the two cars but the result is not the same. I like the Volkswagen DSG gear better because it is generally more pleasant. The Hyundai box performs well most of the time but from time to time it hits a tug and lacks a bit of fluidity at specific times, so in the Bayon I would opt for a version with manual gearbox.

Two of the most versatile B-SUVs on sale

The time has come to decide which one to choose and I have to confess that things are very even. The Volkswagen T-Cross I found interesting especially for being very practical, especially for its interior space. Nevertheless I’m going to tip the scales narrowly towards the Hyundai Bayon because the Korean is a very balanced car in all aspects.

In its access and intermediate versions, the Bayon (from 18,690 euros) has a very interesting price compared to the T-Cross (from 22,700 euros), although if you look at the top-of-the-range variants you will see that these differences are minor. It can also have the Eco distinctive, being an element that may have its importance speaking of an urban vehicle because in large cities there will be more and more restrictions. That’s my choice. What would yours be?