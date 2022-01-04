The end of the series comes with the beginning of the new year.

As happened in his day with great works such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, FullMetal Alchemist, among many others, all anime come to an end sooner or later Unless they are One Piece or Detective Conan. And in this sense, this year 2022 is the one chosen so that, after having finished the manga in April of last year, the closing of Shingeki no kyojin, known in the West as Attack on Titan and Attack on Titan depending on the language.

Having said all this, it should be noted that this series has managed to captivate millions around the world, turning each Sunday of a chapter broadcast into an event. Of course, the success has not made them exempt from some controversy, since between the third and fourth seasons it was possible to see how it was done a change in animation studio, since, according to what was reported, those in charge of the anime hardly saw any benefits.

In this way, it was the Mappa studio, known for being in charge of One Punch Man, in charge of bringing the fourth season to animation with a change of style that tries to respect the original as much as possible, although this has also caused there are certain differences in the appearance of the characters, thus giving rise to the comparison that you can see under these lines:

As you can see, it has been on Reddit where a user has been in charge of compare the design of the Attack Titan, the one that gives the series its name and that belongs to Eren Jaeger, the protagonist of it. In this way, you can see that this character now has many more details and more marked features, this being the main characteristic of the fourth season along with its sharper features.

For the rest, it only remains to say that 2022 will be a sad year for the fans of Attack on Titan in view of the end of the series, since, in addition, it is a final and final closure, unlike other series such as Naruto or Dragon Ball that have had derivative products.

