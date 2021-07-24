The game is already on the market, and now we have a video in which the F1 2021 performance on Xbox Series X and PS5. Without a doubt, this game has not left fans indifferent. With the gameplay and graphics improvements incorporated into the series, the experience has been substantially more rewarding for gamers than previous installments. Now ElAnalistaDeBits has published one of its usual videos in which it shows how the game responds on the different platforms where it is available.

The game reportedly manages to deliver a very satisfying experience on all platforms, even the last generation. This especially in regards to the Frame Rate. As for how F1 2021 works on Xbox Series X and PS5, it seems that the game does it very evenly, except in 120FPS mode, where Xbox Series X would have a slight edge.

F1 2021 on Xbox Series X and PS5

The main advantage that F1 2021 has on Xbox Series X and PS5 over previous generation consoles is resolution. On Xbox One, F1 2021 runs at a resolution of 1080p and 60FPS. As reported by ElAnalistaDeBits, the Xbox Series S offers this same configuration, lagging behind the Xbox One X. This is surely due to an optimization issue, which is why the game would not be taking full advantage of the new generation hardware.

Regarding the operation of F1 2021 on Xbox Series X and PS5, these consoles would offer visual characteristics equivalent to the version of a PC in Ultra, such as grass, some textures, ingame shadows. Besides that the game manages to run at 2160p / 60FPS. Regarding the Ray Tracing, this is only present in photo mode. All in all, the fact that the Frame Rate is solid and stable on all platforms makes it a game that you will want to try if you are a fan of motorsports.