Operators continue to update their installment mobile catalogs for next Christmas, and they do so not only with high-end ranges such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, OPPO Reno6 Pro or Xiaomi 11T Pro, but they are also reinforcing its range of simpler phones with the Samsung Galaxy A03s, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, and now with the OPPO A54s that arrives with savings of up to 229 euros.

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a comparison of final prices under equal conditions which includes the payment in installments of each model, the fee for the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details, such as the commissions that Movistar and Yoigo apply, or the final payment existing in Yoigo if you want to keep your mobile in property once the stay is over.

A guide to quickly visualize which operator is cheaper and their differences with the different conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone, or Yoigo. You will also be able to see the free price divided into 24 installments, so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Featured by main camera up to 50 megapixels, the OPPO A54s is an Android 11 with a 6.52 inches HD + resolution (269 dpi), Mediatek Helio G35 processor up to 2.3 GHz, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage internal expandable via microSD, side fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, 5,000 mAh battery without fast charge, triple main camera (50 MP f / 2.2, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth) and an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies (f /2.0).

How much does the OPPO A54s cost in installments?

Of the operators with the cheapest OPPO A54s, it stands out Yoigo with monthly payments from 0 euros with the Infinite Auger, that they offer it totally free in the absence of commissions or final payment; while the rest of prices vary depending on the chosen rate, being 97 euros with Sinfín 50/30, 122 euros with Sinfín 20/10, and 172 euros with Sinfín without gigas.

OPPO A54s from 0 euros in Yoigo

In the rest of the operators, the price ranges between 153 and 90 euros from Vodafone, or the 261 euros charged by Movistar by financing it with any of its rates. The final monthly prices, resulting from adding the installment payment and the fee of the respective rate, are as detailed in the comparison:

Beyond the price comparison, if you are interested in knowing the specific details that each operator applies in the payment in installments, their possible commissions and all the combinations of available rates, we leave you with a specific summary of each operator:

With Movistar, you can buy the OPPO A54s free without permanence for 229 euros in black or blue, being able to pay it in installments without commission for six months at 38.17 euros, although if you choose installment payment in two years, the monthly payment of the mobile will be 10 , 88 euros per month due to the commission applied.

On Vodafone, the OPPO A54s will be available for purchase in installments in black with the possibility of choosing to finance it in 24 months from 4 euros, or in 36 months from 2.50 euros per month, although the The cheapest price will be linked to the combination of fiber with unlimited 5G data. The complete conditions are as follows:

With Yoigo, the monthly payments of the OPPO A54s range between 0 and 6 euros, but it will be the only operator where it is need to pay a final cost of up to 20 euros, if after the period of stay, you want to keep the mobile instead of returning it.

