Xiaomi has replaced one of its latest models of mid-range with 5G in the installment mobile catalogs of the main operators. The Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE is now available in Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, to compete with models like the OPPO A94 5G or the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A42 5G.

The Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE of the operators can be purchased with savings of up to 159 euros, and it also comes with a Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 bracelet as a gift, upon request on the web before November 30.

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a comparison of final prices under equal conditions which includes the installment payment of each model, the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details, such as the commissions applied by Movistar, or the extra gigs from Orange.

A guide to quickly visualize which operator is cheaper and their differences with the different conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone, or Orange. You will also be able to see the free price divided into 24 installments, so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Noted for its lightness and thinness, the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE is an Android 11 with a 6.55 inch FHD + resolution (402 dpi) and 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor up to 2.4 GHz, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage expandable via microSD, side fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, 4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge, triple main camera (64 MP f / 1.8, 8 MP 119º, 5 MP macro) and a front camera for selfies of 20 megapixels (f / 2.2).

How much does the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE cost in installments?

Of the operators with the cheapest Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE, they stand out Vodafone and Orange with the same minimum price, which leaves it at 240 euros with any of the combined fiber and mobile rates of both operators (except Orange Love Original). With the rest of the mobile rates, it is available from 301 euros with Orange Go Top, 289 euros with Go Up, 324 euros with Vodafone Unlimited Plus, or 360 euros with the rest of the Vodafone rates.

Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE from 240 euros on Vodafone and Orange

On Movistar, the price for 24 months with any of its rates is 455 euros due to the commissions applied by the operator. by financing it with any of its rates. The final monthly prices, resulting from adding the payment in installments and the fee of the respective rate, are as detailed in the comparison:

Beyond the price comparison, if you are interested in knowing the specific details that each operator applies in the payment in installments, their possible commissions and all the combinations of available rates, we leave you with a specific summary of each operator:

With Movistar, you can buy the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE free without permanence for 399 euros in black, being able to pay it in installments no commission for six months at 66.50 euros / monthAlthough if you choose to pay in installments in two years, the monthly payment of the mobile will be 18.95 euros per month due to the commission applied. In 12 months, the payments would be 35.62 euros.

On Vodafone, the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE will be available for purchase in installments in black with the possibility of choosing to finance it in 24 months from 10 euros, or in 36 months from 6.50 euros per month, although the cheapest price will be linked to the combined fiber with unlimited data. The complete conditions are as follows:

On Orange We will see how the lowest price of the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE corresponds when it is associated with the Love Original Unlimited rates and all versions of Love Extra and Love Total for 10 euros per month and no initial payment. With mobile rates, the fees vary from 11.25 euros with Go Up, 11.75 euros with Go Top and 13.25 euros with Go Flexible, and in all cases, with an initial payment of 19 euros.

As a Black Friday promotion, the Xiaomi 11 lite 5G NE, in addition to the Mi Smart Band 6, includes a free Google Nest Hub 2 Gen.

