The waters of Activision Blizzard They may seem calm, but every so often an earthquake comes to shake them. There are several processes that the company has open related to harassment and discrimination in the workforce, but a recent report points directly to the highest president.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, has been singled out for various accusations of harassment carried out by him, in addition to having deliberately ignored those arising among employees. Following this information, the union ABK Workers Alliance, which represents the workers of the company, has called a strike immediately.

We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us. – ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) November 16, 2021

As indicated by the representation group, this movement will take place from today, November 16. Its main demand is Demand the immediate termination of Bobby Kotick as CEO of Activision Blizzard and that your requests for changes in the company are addressed.

It is not the first time that the ABK Workers Alliance. In July took the same action after unveiling the initial lawsuit of the DFEH against the conglomerate. On the other hand, Kotick has recently lowered his salary and has committed to make major changes to the structure of Activision Blizzard.