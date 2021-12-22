SEGA’s real-time strategy franchise is back with Company of Heroes 3, which promises to be his most ambitious delivery to date and will arrive on PC in 2022. The third installment of the series takes us to a Mediterranean setting with deeper gameplay mechanics than we could find in past installments, as well as new units and ways of playing.

This is the first time in Company of Heroes history that we take on the role of a WWII general, and the gameplay of the game will unfold on a dynamic map. This will change according to the course of the battle day by day, so Company of Heroes 3 will offer a more immersive and tactical experience.

Related: SEGA presents development diary for Company of Heroes 3, the most ambitious RTS.

The developers of Relic Entertainment launched a new development diary where we can see in detail how the new works Dynamic Campaign Map, showing that the campaigns will have a much larger scale than anything we’ve seen before in the series.

In the video published this week, the Relic Entertainment developers spoke about the wide variety of options they want to give players, in addition to clarifying that the changes they have made to Company of Heroes 3 they have been backed by feedback from their community.

Read more: SEGA announces Company of Heroes 3 with cinematic trailer and Alpha Preview.

At the moment it seems that Company of Heroes 3 you will only have one campaign playing as the allies, with gameplay mechanics that implement everything you learned Relic Entertainment with the Company of Heroes 2 DLC. There is currently no scheduled release date for Company of Heroes 3, but SEGA Europe promises to share more information soon.