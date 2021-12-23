Company of Heroes 3 reveals its campaign in detail with one of the great novelties of the saga

Company of Heroes 3 is coming in 2022 and the Relic Entertainment team prepares us for battle with a new development diary.

SEGA presented a new video about Company of Heroes 3, the installment that will bring back the saga of real-time strategy based on historical war conflicts. Through a development journal, the study of Relic Entertainment He shredded all the details about the campaign ahead of its arrival on PC in the inbound 2022.

Company of Heroes 3: the return of the acclaimed real-time strategy saga

The development journal reminds us that Company of Heroes 3 It will be the first installment in the saga to be set in World War II, with a novelty called “Dynamic Campaign Map” in which players will be able to determine the course of the game in Italy “Day by day, battle by battle” He says Relic Entertainment. “With an elevated view of the stage, players will make decisions that will affect both the tactical battles they play and the course of the war itself.” Add.

The aforementioned “Dynamic Campaign Map” promises to revolutionize the traditional mechanics in real-time strategy games, especially in the franchise of Company of Heroes which has been on the market for several years and captivated millions of PC users since its inception in 2006. The creators of this third installment take advantage of their space in the development diary to show some of the decisions that players will have to make throughout of the campaign, in addition to the management of resources and combat systems, such as partisans, air and naval forces, among others.

Company of Heroes 3 It was announced last July and in addition to the dynamic campaign and a change in scenery, it also confirmed new factions, tactics and stories never told in the franchise. On the other hand, its creators mentioned the enormous growth that the video game had since the launch of its early version: right now it has more than 200,000 users who provide feedback for its development before its arrival on a date to be confirmed in 2022 for PC.

