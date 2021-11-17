The Mexican Association of Hydrocarbon Companies (Amexhi) assures that of the 111 oil contracts awarded in the rounds held in the past six years, 31 are already producing hydrocarbons, that is, 28%.

While the other 80 remaining contracts are in an exploration stage. Likewise, the investments of the industry in Mexico as of October of this year amount to more than 18,000 million dollars (million dollars) with the potential to reach 42,000 million dollars in the next few years.

This position of the Amexhi occurs after the remarks of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his morning conference, as he accused that of the oil contracts that they delivered from large areas for the exploitation of oil on land and in shallow waters, only two were producing.

“If it were our intention to revoke those contracts, those agreements, those concessions, we would have elements because they deceived that they were going to invest. They did not invest anything, nothing, “reproached AMLO.

In this sense, private oil companies commented that the production of an exploratory contract can take around 15 years to generate production.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

“However, there are other benefits derived from exploratory activity that strengthen Mexico’s energy security,” Amexhi said in a statement.

In a breakdown, it indicates that there have been 8,195 million dollars in investments made in hydrocarbon exploration and extraction projects, 3,263 million dollars in payments to the Mexican Petroleum Fund, 2,513 million dollars in transfers to Pemex, 2,550 million dollars in investments in strengthening national suppliers, among others. .

It also highlights the 12 private hydrocarbon discoveries between 2017 and 2020, which will counteract the decline in the fields that are currently producing.

As well as the production of 66.5 thousand barrels of oil per day as of September 2021, “which includes migrations with partners and associations also known as”farmouts“And it does not include Ek-Balam, which is a migration without a Pemex partner,” he explained.

He adds that 56,000 jobs have been created and social investment has been made in at least 120 localities in education, health and public service projects.

“These results show the industry’s commitment to Mexico. The industry we represent has the vision of contributing to the strengthening of our energy sovereignty ”, he stressed.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed