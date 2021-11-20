Sanadamente.mx.- The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, by participating in the closing of the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding, stated that the restructuring of the mental health and addiction care system has made it possible to expand access to services for people.

“We are leaving behind that dark tunnel of mental health, in which survival required an artifice, a deceptive weapon, an indecisive path, of darkness, where fatigue and infinite pain were not taken seriously, they did not end. Today, uniting the prevention of addictions and the construction of peace, a lot is said, a lot is being achieved”, He assured.

This task is based on the National Strategy for the Prevention of Addictions (ENPA), Together for Peace, to reinforce primary health care, detect and prevent mental disorders and addictions in time, and help in the reconstruction of the social fabric.

Alcocer Varela affirmed that this international congress contributes to the young participants building the future of Mexico from their work as brigadistas, to give value to university extension, to integrate peace clubs, servants for peace, to strengthen their knowledge in neurosciences. and, in the future, participate in the leadership of mental health.

In due course, the owner of the Psychiatric Care Services (SAP), Juan Manuel Quijada Gaytan, announced that the purpose of this academic meeting is for health personnel who serve people in the community to expand and update knowledge.

In the previous session of this congress, the head of the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic), Gady Zabicky Sirot, noted that to provide care for people suffering from mental, neurological and substance use disorders, the Ministry of Health, within the National Program for the Prevention of Suicide, created brigades to support mental health. This action is part of ENPA, Together for Peace, which has been strengthened and constituted as a column of the new health system to reduce inequality in access to this type of services.

The head of Conadic reported that the mental health support brigades contribute to strengthening primary health care by approaching people to detect or prevent diseases early and help rebuild the social fabric. This strategy is coordinated by Conadic, the General Directorate of Psychiatric Care Services (SAP) and the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council (STConsame).

The general director of Conadic, Evalinda Barron Velázquez, said that the current government has made a radical change in the fight against addictions, by putting aside the prohibitionist and repressive approach to advance humanistic and mental health treatment, which promotes dignity and respect for rights humans.

During his presentation “ENPA and the tools in the territory for the construction of peace”, Barrón Velázquez said that the problem of addictions is now addressed from prevention and through intersectoral articulation that involves the three levels of government, as well as the youth, who make changes possible from the community.

He pointed out that the ENPA works on education, development of life skills and strengthening of the protection and care network for people who need help, incorporating cultural and social perspectives to reduce consumption.

The Together for Peace strategy locates drug use problems and disorders, from the perspective of public and mental health, with a vision of human rights and active participation of young people, concluded Barrón Velázquez.

