Our kidneys are responsible for filtering waste from the body. When the kidneys are damaged due to physical injury or conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, they cannot filter toxins from the body, leading to the accumulation of toxins.

The signs of kidney damage are so subtle that they often go unnoticed in the early years. For the same reason, it is also called ‘Silent Killer’.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) causes at least 2.4 million deaths per year

An estimated 850 million people worldwide suffer from kidney disease from various causes. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) it causes at least 2.4 million deaths per year and is now the sixth leading cause of death. In Mexico, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the ERC is in the tenth position of mortality with 13,167 deaths registered during 2017.

Toxic kidney: Here are some common signs of a toxic kidney.

Swollen ankles and feet

The two bean-shaped organs present in the lower abdomen help filter waste and excess sodium from the body. When the kidneys cannot function efficiently, the body begins to retain sodium. This eventually leads to ankle and shin swelling. The condition is known as edema. You can also notice swelling in other parts of the body such as eyes and face, but it mainly affects the hands, arms, feet, ankles and legs.

Weakness and tiredness

Feeling tired or weak all the time is usually the first sign of a liver problem. As the kidney disorder worsens, the person begins to feel increasingly weak and tired. Even doing some simple housework or walking a bit can seem like a burden to the person. It occurs due to the accumulation of toxins in the blood due to the ineffectiveness of the kidneys.

Decreased appetite

The accumulation of toxins and wastes in the body can also decrease appetite, eventually leading to weight loss. Another reason for poor appetite can be nausea and vomiting first thing in the morning. These unpleasant feelings can leave you with a bit of a food craving. The person may feel full all the time and does not feel like eating anything. It can be an alarming sign.

Changes in the frequency of urination

A normal, healthy person urinates 6 to 10 times a day. Using the bathroom more than that can be an indication of kidney damage. In the case of a kidney problem, a person may urinate too little or too often. Both of these conditions can further damage the kidneys. Some people even detect blood or excess in their urine. It occurs because blood cells begin to leak into the urine due to damaged kidneys.

Dry and itchy skin

Dry, itchy skin along with other symptoms of kidney damage can be a sign of an advanced-stage kidney disorder. This can happen when the kidneys cannot remove toxins from the body and they begin to accumulate in the blood, causing itchy, dry, and odorous skin. Kidney problems can also lead to bone disease.

The bottom line

Kidney disorders can be prevented by taking measures at an early stage, which can only be possible if the symptoms can be diagnosed early. The risk of developing a kidney disorder is higher in those with high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels.

These people should continue to monitor their condition and have annual checkups to see how other organs are working. Medical check-ups help detect problems early and start treatment earlier.

