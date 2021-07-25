This weekend the animated series of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The reboot pays tribute to the 1983 show, renewing the stories of the vigilante from Eternia and fighting the ever present Skeletor. The launch took place in Netflix and after this, the creator Kevin smith he dared to give some statements.

According to the director, since its production, he was already so excited that he was looking forward to being asked about his work on this. “I have been waiting to talk about this for two years. By the time I got the job, I was ready to go press. And every step of the way, like in the newsroom, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to talk about this.’ When we saw animations, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for… Oh.’ When we cast, I couldn’t wait to talk about everything we did and it was strange to be involved in a project where you couldn’t say anything “, he claimed.

For his part, the commentator also spoke about the second part, which will be released soon, saying that there is much to see. In addition, he compared the protagonist, He-Man, to the most famous superhero of all. “The original title was Masters of the Universe: The End of the Universe. So the launch was pretty much what you’ve seen so far. You haven’t seen Part 2 yet, but it’s very much that story. I’m a great comic book guy, and the idea I had was that I was looking at He-Man as Superman. Has a secret identity like Superman, Clark Kent with the Prince adam and those things. But with a character like Superman and a character like He-Man, you have incredibly powerful characters. “revealed.

Finally, he shared the hopes that both he and the producer Teddy biaselli, they have this franchise. “This is a deep bank of rich intellectual property, a bank as deep as Marvel or DC. All I ask is that you treat them like Shakespeare“he added.

And you … Have you already started watching Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

Source: Collider