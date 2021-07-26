Apple could expand Face ID, its facial recognition system, to more devices outside the iPhone and iPad. It will do so for years to come. Mark Gurman, journalist from Bloomberg, has revealed in his newsletter weekly (via 9to5Mac) that Apple plans to introduce this technology on all iPhone, iPad and Mac models.

Most iPhone models have Face ID, except for the iPhone SE, which maintains Touch ID as an unlocking method. In the iPad range, only the iPad Pro include this depth sensor capable of facial recognition. On Mac, no computer adds with this technology.

Face ID, let’s remember, first arrived in 2017, along with the iPhone X. However, there are still many devices with Touch ID. According to Gurman, Apple maintains fingerprint unlocking on many of its devices because it allows them to reduce costs and maintain security.

However, Face ID has an extra function with respect to fingerprint unlocking: can be used for augmented reality functions. One of the most practical examples are Memojis, which can detect our gestures thanks to the TrueDepth camera sensors. Touch ID, on the other hand, only serves as a security measure for unlocking the device, logging in or paying through Apple Pay.

Face ID on Macs and a new design to differentiate Apple’s more expensive devices

The journalist from Bloomberg highlights how complex it is to include a TrueDepth system on devices like Macs, where the screen is too thin to insert a depth of field lens. Gurman, however, believes that Apple will bring this technology to its computers in the coming years.

Apple could also differentiate the higher-end models from their budget versions with a new look in the camera, introducing a sensor with Face ID built into the screen on more expensive modelsWhile the cheaper variants will include a notch with Face ID. This decision will bring about a design change in those iPad and iPhone models that keep the thick bezels on the front.

The latest leaks about the iPhone SE, iPad mini or Mac do not mention anything about Face ID. Therefore, we will likely not see this technology in the mentioned models until 2023.